The delay of the Artemis 1 launch is jeopardising another mission that is piggybacking on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.A secondary payload of 10 shoebox-sized satellites, called CubeSats, have been stuck within the SLS for more than a year due to numerous delays. The operators are now worrying that the batteries onboard the CubeSats will be so drained that they will have insufficient power to complete their missions.The batteries are essential for unfolding solar panels, which are then used as a long-term power source for the tiny satellites.The CubeSats include deep space radiation monitors and probes for the Moon...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO