What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Sept. 3, but could slip to Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed after crack found ahead of historic mission
NASA's Artemis I launch was scheduled to take place around 8:33 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, but a hydrogen fuel leak and other problems delayed the launch to a later date.
NASA Discarded Hardware From Apollo Missions to the Moon
Just because we have been to the moon before does not make the goals of NASA's Artemis program any easier.
VP Kamala Harris: Artemis 1 moon mission a 'test of pure innovation'
NASA's Artemis moon program is the next giant leap for America's space program, one all Americans should be proud of, Vice President Kamala Harris said this week.
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: An Update on Artemis I Moon Mission, Webb Images Distant Planet
A first for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope …. And a new target launch date for the next commercial crew mission … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. An Update on NASA’s Artemis I Moon Mission. NASA’s uncrewed...
Artemis I rocket launch delayed for second time following fuel leak
NASA delayed the launch of its Artemis I rocket for a second time on Saturday after engineers detected a liquid hydrogen leak that they were unable to resolve. A NASA blog post states that the rocket’s launch director called off the launch attempt at 11:17 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time after multiple troubleshooting efforts were not successful in fixing the leak.
NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit — here's what to expect and why it's important
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado BoulderNASA's Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines....
Artemis launch delays mean Moon probes’ batteries are dying
The delay of the Artemis 1 launch is jeopardising another mission that is piggybacking on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.A secondary payload of 10 shoebox-sized satellites, called CubeSats, have been stuck within the SLS for more than a year due to numerous delays. The operators are now worrying that the batteries onboard the CubeSats will be so drained that they will have insufficient power to complete their missions.The batteries are essential for unfolding solar panels, which are then used as a long-term power source for the tiny satellites.The CubeSats include deep space radiation monitors and probes for the Moon...
'To Mars and beyond,' NASA's Artemis 1 test flight postponed
(CBSDFW.COM) - NASA's plans to once again make history were put on hold ahead of the Artemis I launch, an unpiloted test flight of the Orion crew capsule and Space Launch System.The Aug. 29 launch would have been the first test of the integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the moon.The 42-day test flight was originally set for launch Monday at 8:33 a.m. EDT. But complications during fueling of the SLS moon rocket forced the agency to postpone it. At 8:20 a.m., NASA said its teams were in a hold in the countdown at T-40 minutes while "engineers evaluate why...
NASA reschedules Artemis 1 launch to Saturday
NASA announced it has rescheduled its Artemis 1 launch to Saturday after the historic mission to the moon was grounded Monday due to an engine problem.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket looks spectacular in these amazing photos
NASA's Space Launch System rocket is stunning as it waits at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of its second attempt to lift off for the milestone Artemis 1 mission.
NASA fuels new moon rocket in week's 2nd launch attempt
NASA began fueling its new moon rocket Saturday for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel.As the sun rose, an over-pressure alarm sounded and the tanking operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA's Launch Control reported. NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket...
Moon launch: Americans weigh in on whether NASA's Artemis space program is worth the $93 billion cost
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans in the nation's capital largely told Fox News they're excited about NASA's mission to bring astronauts back to the moon despite costing tens of billions of dollars. "I think it's time to go back," Martin told Fox News. "It's something that can bring us together...
Why NASA's Artemis I mission expands humanity's reach beyond Earth
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the Moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines. NASA is aiming to launch the rocket on Sept. 3, 2022. The mission is a shakedown cruise – sans crew – for NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion Crew Capsule.
