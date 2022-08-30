ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Cape Canaveral, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
The Hill

Artemis I rocket launch delayed for second time following fuel leak

NASA delayed the launch of its Artemis I rocket for a second time on Saturday after engineers detected a liquid hydrogen leak that they were unable to resolve. A NASA blog post states that the rocket’s launch director called off the launch attempt at 11:17 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time after multiple troubleshooting efforts were not successful in fixing the leak.
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon sets the stage for routine space exploration beyond Earth's orbit — here's what to expect and why it's important

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights.Jack Burns, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado BoulderNASA's Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022 but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket's engines....
The Independent

Artemis launch delays mean Moon probes’ batteries are dying

The delay of the Artemis 1 launch is jeopardising another mission that is piggybacking on Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.A secondary payload of 10 shoebox-sized satellites, called CubeSats, have been stuck within the SLS for more than a year due to numerous delays. The operators are now worrying that the batteries onboard the CubeSats will be so drained that they will have insufficient power to complete their missions.The batteries are essential for unfolding solar panels, which are then used as a long-term power source for the tiny satellites.The CubeSats include deep space radiation monitors and probes for the Moon...
CBS DFW

'To Mars and beyond,' NASA's Artemis 1 test flight postponed

(CBSDFW.COM) - NASA's plans to once again make history were put on hold ahead of the Artemis I launch, an unpiloted test flight of the Orion crew capsule and Space Launch System.The Aug. 29 launch would have been the first test of the integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the moon.The 42-day test flight was originally set for launch Monday at 8:33 a.m. EDT. But complications during fueling of the SLS moon rocket forced the agency to postpone it. At 8:20 a.m., NASA said its teams were in a hold in the countdown at T-40 minutes while "engineers evaluate why...
The Independent

NASA fuels new moon rocket in week's 2nd launch attempt

NASA began fueling its new moon rocket Saturday for liftoff on a test flight that must go well before astronauts climb aboard. For the second time this week, the launch team began loading nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Monday’s attempt was halted by a bad engine sensor and leaking fuel.As the sun rose, an over-pressure alarm sounded and the tanking operation was briefly halted, but no damage occurred and the effort resumed, NASA's Launch Control reported. NASA wants to send the crew capsule atop the rocket...
Interesting Engineering

Why NASA's Artemis I mission expands humanity's reach beyond Earth

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is poised to take a key step toward returning humans to the Moon after a half-century hiatus. The launch was scheduled for the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, but was postponed due to an issue with one of the rocket’s engines. NASA is aiming to launch the rocket on Sept. 3, 2022. The mission is a shakedown cruise – sans crew – for NASA’s Space Launch System and Orion Crew Capsule.
Fox News

