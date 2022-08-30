ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

nationalinterest.org

The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target

Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
24/7 Wall St.

Every Firearm Currently Used by the US Military

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, the United States has been the world’s preeminent military superpower. To maintain its dominance, the U.S. has by far the largest military budget in the world, reaching $722 billion in fiscal 2022. While much of that spending goes towards nuclear modernization and technological […]
americanmilitarynews.com

US spec ops troops secretly rescue hostage from Africa

U.S. special operations forces rescued a hostage from Africa in a raid this week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley revealed on Tuesday. The hostage’s identity wasn’t officially released, but reports suggest it may be a Catholic nun from the New Orleans, La. area.
