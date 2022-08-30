Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Adoption fees waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday
Summerville, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is receiving a helping hand from a good Samaritan on Saturday, September 3rd. The shelter, which is currently over capacity, will have the entire adoption floor sponsored and will waive all adoption fees, except for puppies. "All of our animals are crossing their...
live5news.com
West Ashley neighbors concerned about flooding almost entering their homes
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors in a West Ashley community say they are frustrated and anxious after floodwater crept up to their homes, and a potential solution could be a few years away. Bennett Barton and Rachel Brunette said Thursday’s rainstorms flooded both the road and their backyards, almost...
WMBF
‘My heart is breaking’: SC animal shelters declare state of emergency due to overcrowding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Throughout the state, animal shelters are seeing an all-time high in animal intake numbers, causing shelters to declare a state of emergency for the second time in history. The summer is always the busiest time for shelters, but this summer specifically, a combination of different factors...
Goose Creek woman worried about construction near private graves
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live in the Boulder Bluff community are concerned about construction work they feel could threaten some gravesites. The work is taking place at the intersection of Amy Drive and Judy Drive in Goose Creek. Katheryn Brennan posted photos of the gravesites on Facebook after noticing construction in the […]
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Shelters Declare a State of Emergency
The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”
5 arrested for August traffic incident on Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people have been arrested for their role in a traffic incident that took place last month on the Ravenel Bridge. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts, and drove recklessly while on the bridge on August 13. “The preliminary information shows that the […]
abcnews4.com
'Light The Way For Hope' event Wednesday to teach Narcan use & remember overdose victims
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — An event happening Wednesday evening will teach people how to save a life and remember those who have been lost. "Light the Way for Hope" is co-hosted by Charleston Center, Mount Pleasant Police, and Wake Up Carolina. The event will start at 7:30 p.m....
Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
abcnews4.com
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity struggling with rising costs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Since 1978, for more than four decades, the Sea Island Habitat for Humanity has been a mainstay in the Lowcountry. Three hundred seventy-six homes were built for those struggling with finances. That work continues with seven total homes planned for 2022, and hopefully another nine...
abcnews4.com
SC OSHA investigating death at Dorchester Co. plant after worker killed by machinery
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the death of a woman at a manufacturing plant earlier this week. A spokesperson for Dorchester County confirmed that Fire and EMS crews responded to the Sundaram Clayton plant in...
live5news.com
Police: 5 arrested after vehicles stopped traffic, ‘drove recklessly’ on the Ravenel bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Five people are facing charges in connection to an August incident where a group of vehicles drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Ravenel bridge, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the following arrests were made Friday. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30, from...
Sewage overflow causes concern in West Ashley neighborhood
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Heavy rain this week led to a sewage overflow in a West Ashley neighborhood. A concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to News 2, hoping the problem would get fixed. According to Mike Saia with the Charleston Water System, it is believed the overflow was caused by […]
abcnews4.com
Parents concerned over privately owned gun range near Mt. Pleasant elementary school
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Glenn Garatino's property sits about a mile from Jennie Moore Elementary School. He says people who shoot at his homemade range understand how to be safe. "Safety is everything with a gun, you know what I mean? Nobody is allowed down the range- there...
abcnews4.com
Woman in North Charleston shot dead in her home, suspect arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday night after police responded to a disturbance call. According to North Charleston Police, officers were dispatched around midnight on September 1 to a call by a woman asking them to remove a man from her home.
abcnews4.com
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
Summerville PD searching for dog who went missing after Friday morning crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is calling on the community to help track down a pet lost during a Friday morning crash. Police said the serious single-vehicle crash happened on Central Avenue in front of Summerville Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m. “When occupants got out of the car, Lucy, a female black […]
live5news.com
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
live5news.com
‘It’s been heart-wrenching’: Family of missing 76-year-old woman still holding out hope
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman has been missing from Berkeley County since July 16; her son describes her as loving and family oriented. Ruth Jenkins’ son and daughter-in-law live in San Antonio, Texas, but say their hearts are in South Carolina as they hope to find her.
