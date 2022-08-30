I'm so very sorry Lisa MarieYou have covered most of the bases on grieving the loss of your sonMy son was murdered 20 and a half years ago and live 2 lives sinceOne who grieves with a heartache that will never go away until I take my last breathThe other living for my existing children and family and hiding the pain from themHonestly I don't know my heart is still beating and I haven't died of broken heart syndrome He died in my arms and 8 mos later my Mom died in the same armsI love and adore them but my son took the bigger part of my heart with himI held him when he took his first breath and when he took his last breath and yes it's the hardest and most painful feeling in the world
lisa that was so beautiful i also lost my son in 2021 and its the worse feeling to have to go through i some times feel what could i done to of helped him if i only new the pain is always there but talking helps ty for that wonderful message may god be with you and your girls
I am so sorry for your loss and your family's loss. I know that you can be together one fine day. I loved your son Ben very much and your father and grandparents very much and they are all missed very much
Related
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?
RELATED PEOPLE
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia
Exposed: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline's Police Report Against Pop Star's Father Over Alleged Abuse Of Then 13-Year-Old Grandson
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
Lisa Marie Presley Opens up About Son Benjamin's Death in Emotional Essay
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
'It Was Abrupt & Painful': Ashley Judd Says Mom Naomi's Death Left Her 'World Upside-Down' As Battle Over Her Will Rages
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 40