This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH, IN- How do we prepare Indiana youth for the future? How do we set students up for success, help them love learning, and get inspired?. In an increasingly competitive, digital, and media-driven world, hands-on training in the Media Arts can be an answer to these questions. For students in Northeast Indiana, the Honeywell Heartland Media Arts Program, based in Wabash, offers an extensive course in video and sound equipment, editing, photography, and screenwriting.

WABASH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO