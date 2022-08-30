Read full article on original website
Richard Keith Morris
Richard Keith Morris, 74, of Greenwood and Roann, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his home on August 30, 2022. He was born in Hopedale, Illinois on December 11, 1947 to Donald and Helen (Rush) Morris. Rick earned a bachelor’s degree in ag education from Illinois State University in 1969 and...
Marcia J. Newell
Marcia J. Newell, 70, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in her home. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on December 15, 1951, to William and Wanda (Rice) Eads. Marcia graduated from Marion High School. She worked in the laundry department for several years at Riverbend. Marcia...
Romonia K. Huddleston
Romonia K. Huddleston, 79, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Marion. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on September 16, 1942, to William and Agnus (Peer) Miller. Romonia married Daniel Huddleston on September 14, 1962. She was a faithful pastor’s wife of 51 years and remained...
Honeywell Heartland Media Arts Program offers students hands-on training
This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH, IN- How do we prepare Indiana youth for the future? How do we set students up for success, help them love learning, and get inspired?. In an increasingly competitive, digital, and media-driven world, hands-on training in the Media Arts can be an answer to these questions. For students in Northeast Indiana, the Honeywell Heartland Media Arts Program, based in Wabash, offers an extensive course in video and sound equipment, editing, photography, and screenwriting.
ISP K9 Mack to receive bullet and stab protective vest
PERU, IN- Indiana State Police K9 Mack will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Mack’s vest is sponsored by Susy and Michelle Presswood Waymire of Fairmount, IN. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
