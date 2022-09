Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled on Tuesday to attend a pro-upzoning rally of the Throggs Neck Foodtown on Bruckner Boulevard at Crosby Avenue, but cancelled an hour before the scheduled start. Union leaders of 32BJ, Local 79 Laborers International of North America, union members, and those who are in favor of the Throggs Neck upzoning went on with the rally.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO