A debate has begun regarding secular music and the church. In the Christian faith, one is "saved" by believing that Jesus Christ died for their sins. It is common however for some preachers to address certain behaviors they consider sins and tell congregants they are not really saved if they are guilty of these activities even if they still believe in Christ. One well known preacher just got called on the carpet by Twitter for condemning worldly music only to be seen dancing to it. Juanita Bynum said you cannot be saved and listen to secular music but she is in a video doing just that.

12 DAYS AGO