ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts

The New Orleans Saints have put themselves in a position to make a massive playoff push. With star power and depth on both sides of the ball, they have a strong roster. With the NFC being wide open, the Saints could have a strong 2022 season. The offense is headlined by quarterback Jameis Winston, running […] The post New Orleans Saints’ best trade asset after 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Saints safety Marcus Maye shockingly arrested for aggravated assault

Wednesday morning, New Orleans Saints starting strong safety Marcus Maye was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Saints analyst Nick Underhill. Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 1, 2022 Maye was slated to begin the […] The post Saints safety Marcus Maye shockingly arrested for aggravated assault appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Washington State
City
White Castle, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
FanSided

Jalen Reagor reveals new Vikings jersey number, meaning

New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor detailed the reason behind the new number he will wear for the team. With their initial 53-player roster submitted by the Aug. 30 deadline, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make an additional move, specifically to bring in reinforcements in their passing offense. The Vikings acquired wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. This is a chance for Reagor to revitalize his career after not being able to catch on with the Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fates#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Southern#The Chicago Bears#Jaguar#The Washington Commanders
The Associated Press

Texans to host Uvalde high school team at season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis. A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, visited Uvalde on Thursday night and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner. “It was just special to see the smiles on their faces because we know this city was impacted drastically,” Kirksey said in a television interview. “Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on, it definitely warmed something in my heart... (and) we’re just going to be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way and we’re going to be here for them.” This is part of the team’s continuing support for the community. The Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb Elementary School memorial fund after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting there in May.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims

The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Veteran NFL Safety Was Reportedly Arrested On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints received troubling news this Thursday morning. Veteran NFL safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this Thursday morning. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. Maye, 29, signed a three-year deal worth $28.5 million with the New Orleans Saints earlier this year. He's expected to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver releases former Vols' linebacker

Denver released former Vol outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo. Kongbo was released as the Broncos finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. He played for the Vols from 2016-18 after transferring from Arizona Western College. Kongbo began his collegiate career at Wyoming. The former Vol has never appeared...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Commanders bring back Jon Bostic after releasing two linebackers

The Washington Commanders are bringing back veteran linebacker Jon Bostic, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. Bostic played with Washington the past three seasons, starting 35 games over that span. Last season he started the first four games of the season before suffering a torn pectoral that ended his season.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy