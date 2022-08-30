Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Braves start fast in win over Gales
Lancaster finished with a flourish, scoring three second-half touchdowns to keep things somewhat close, but Olentangy scored at will most of the night en route to a 35-20 non-league win Friday night in Lewis Center. The Braves dominated for the first three quarters, leading 21-0 at halftime and 28-7 after...
Delaware Gazette
Orange Township to host Ohio State tailgate
LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township is holding its own tailgate and viewing party for Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame college football game. “Kick the Buckeye season off at North Orange Park with a viewing party on a 12-foot-tall HD video screen,” the township posted on its social media platforms. “There will also be inflatable activities where you can try the quarterback blitz or field goal challenge. Grab your family and friends for some cornhole, giant Jenga, or Connect Four!”
Delaware Gazette
Liberty moves into 1st-place tie with UA
The Olentangy Liberty boys golf team clipped Upper Arlington by a single stroke, carding a combined 312 to win the third OCC-Central Division match of the season Wednesday at Denison Golf Club. With the win, the Patriots move into a first-place tie with the Golden Bears. Both are now 13-2...
Delaware Gazette
Berlin holds on for 10-7 win
DUBLIN — Led by a stifling defensive effort and just enough plays from their offense, Olentangy Berlin held on in the final minutes for a 10-7 win over host Dublin Scioto on Friday evening. Quarterback Harrison Brewster was 12-for-25 passing for just 101 yards, but his lone touchdown pass...
Delaware Gazette
Miracle of sidewalk flowers
I love a good gardening analogy and if you don’t, you should probably stop reading now. Truth be told, I am a lazy gardener. I love it when things self-seed, self-sow, and somehow miraculously grow and live without any help from me. Black-eyed Susans that drifted in from another garden now flourish in various parts of my yard without any help from me. And this summer, they have taken root in my cement steps. A big bunch greets you at the bottom of the steps and another at the top. Snap dragons find clever little spots between cracks in my walkway and others are happy to bloom in the middle of my pebble path. I love these little cheeky gems that pop up in unlikely places. Every time I pass the violet vining petunias in the sidewalk on Winter Street downtown, I give a small nod of gratitude.
Delaware Gazette
Crowd support sought for visiting band
SUNBURY — No matter an individual’s age or physical condition, anyone can practice good sportsmanship. That’s expected to happen Friday night at Big Walnut High School’s varsity football game. “As the BWHS Band Director, I have an ‘ask’ of our football, cheer, band parents and community...
Delaware Gazette
New tool available to DCDL patrons
The Delaware County District Library now has a new way for readers to discover the newest and hottest titles on the market. “Booklist Reader” is a digital magazine that features diverse readers’ advisory recommendations for readers and listeners of all ages. The magazine is filled with high-interest, themed lists that showcase books you can check out and read now.
Delaware Gazette
Getting back to our roots during fair time
By now, Sept. 1 that is, things should start to feel a bit more routine and normal. Kids are back in school, summer camps have ended, vacations have come and gone, and September always marks a time to get “back to our roots” so to speak. A time to pause, take a deep breath, and return to part of our foundation. Our Delaware County Fair.
Delaware Gazette
Dublin selects new city manager
Megan O’Callaghan was unanimously selected by Dublin City Council to be the next city manager, starting Oct. 1. O’Callaghan was previously Dublin’s public service director and most recently its deputy city manager. She has served Dublin since 2014. She was responsible for planning and executing Dublin’s Capital Improvements Program, the city said. This included a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Scioto River.
Delaware Gazette
Bennett to oversee Delaware’s finances
Dawn Bennett has been tabbed to serve as the City of Delaware’s newest director of finance. Bennett’s hiring was announced by the city on Aug. 16, and she was formally introduced during her first council meeting on Aug. 22. She takes over for Justin Nahvi, who served in the role since January 2020 before leaving to take a new position in May.
Delaware Gazette
Pacer Pantry in need of donations
The Pacer Pantry is running low on supplies and is in need of donations, its organizers reported this week. The pantry is based in Willis Education Center and is a partnership between Delaware City Schools and The United Way of Delaware County. The pantry supplies food, hygiene products, and other essential items to local families in need without any income guidelines.
Delaware Gazette
Firefighters treated to free meal
Members of the Ostrander Senior Citizens and the Ostrander Civic Association hosted the annual Firemen’s Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the community room at the fire station in Ostrander to honor the members of the Ostrander-Scioto Township Fire Department. Nearly 70 people enjoyed the meal prepared and...
Delaware Gazette
County’s health commissioner to retire
Delaware County Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson announced earlier this week she will retire from her role with the Delaware Public Health District on Dec. 31. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Delaware County community these past 10 years,” Hiddleson said. “The support of the staff and the Board of Health – especially during the pandemic – was all that I could ever have hoped for when I began this journey.”
