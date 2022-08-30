I love a good gardening analogy and if you don’t, you should probably stop reading now. Truth be told, I am a lazy gardener. I love it when things self-seed, self-sow, and somehow miraculously grow and live without any help from me. Black-eyed Susans that drifted in from another garden now flourish in various parts of my yard without any help from me. And this summer, they have taken root in my cement steps. A big bunch greets you at the bottom of the steps and another at the top. Snap dragons find clever little spots between cracks in my walkway and others are happy to bloom in the middle of my pebble path. I love these little cheeky gems that pop up in unlikely places. Every time I pass the violet vining petunias in the sidewalk on Winter Street downtown, I give a small nod of gratitude.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO