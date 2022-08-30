ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - A crash on eastbound I-94, just outside Kalamazoo, hospitalized a Saginaw man Friday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 3:30 when the driver of a black Mercury swerved to avoid a semi truck that entered their lane. Police said the driver of the Mercury lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and struck the cement median.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have sent the all clear after a brief standoff at a Grand Ledge grocery store. Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, officers from the Grand Ledge Police Department were called to the Meijer store on Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge on reports of a man threatening suicide. The callers said the suicidal man was armed with a knife.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Police asking for help in homicide, fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help with three cases. A 2008 homicide is still unsolved, one man is wanted for questioning in a credit card theft case, and one man is wanted for homicide. CASE ONE: Do you have any information on the homicide of Jason Cook? Cook was […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WNEM

Two Saginaw police officers arraigned following traffic stop caught on camera

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is charging two Saginaw police officers in connection to a traffic stop that happened earlier this year. In a video obtained by TV5 of the alleged incident that happened on March 28, a state police trooper is shown hitting a handcuffed suspect. Two Saginaw police officers helped with the traffic stop that was conducted by Michigan State Police.
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Saginaw man feels police before crashing into train

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase before crashing into a train on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, troopers were attempting to pull the suspect over in the area of 12th and Annesley streets in Saginaw. The man fled the scene but eventually struck a moving train a few streets away. The vehicle was dragged by the train for a short distance before coming free. When troopers searched the suspect's vehicle, they found a stolen handgun and an undisclosed amount of suspected crack cocaine.The suspect, only described as a 50 year-old man, is in the Saginaw County Jail on charges of felony weapons, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding police.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Juvenile suspect in Saginaw child's death in custody

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said. Officials said they are not releasing any further information about the victim or the suspect at this time. The investigation continues. On Tuesday, state police said they were investigating the...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Police searching for suspect in Sunday morning homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police searching for the suspect in a homicide and are asking the public to be on the lookout. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, Markeithis Smith was shot to death outside of a party store near downtown Jackson. The Jackson Police Department has identified a suspect in the incident as 44-year-old Leandrew Martin, pictured above.
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Portion of Grand Avenue in Lansing to close for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Grand Avenue in Lansing will be closed on Tuesday for a week-long water main project. According to city officials, Grand Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee and Saginaw streets at 7 a.m. Northbound drivers will be detoured west on Shiawassee Street, north on...
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI

