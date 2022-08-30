ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otis, OR

KGW

PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat

SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
Otis, OR
Oregon Society
Oregon Government
KXL

Health Advisory Issued For D River Beach

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority Thursday with the bummer news for your long Labor Day weekend. A public health advisory is issued for D River Beach in Lincoln County. Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal Bacteria in the ocean. It’s advised to stay out of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses

DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
DALLAS, OR
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
SALEM, OR
philomathnews.com

Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site

A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
PHILOMATH, OR
hh-today.com

In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause

One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
ALBANY, OR
KXL

2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings

SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
NEWBERG, OR

