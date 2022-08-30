Read full article on original website
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage was expected to occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews worked to reenergize "a new...
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
kptv.com
‘Pixieland’: Short-lived amusement park on Oregon Coast is subject of new documentary
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big crowds are expected on the Oregon Coast for Labor Day weekend, and visitors in Lincoln City will be able to revisit what was once a very popular family destination. Pixieland was a very popular but short-lived amusement park that was in operation from...
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
KXL
Health Advisory Issued For D River Beach
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority Thursday with the bummer news for your long Labor Day weekend. A public health advisory is issued for D River Beach in Lincoln County. Testing has found unsafe levels of fecal Bacteria in the ocean. It’s advised to stay out of...
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
opb.org
How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown
Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
KGW
PGE shuts down power to Salem neighborhood during 90-degree heat
The outage was expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were working to install underground wire.
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
beachconnection.net
UPDATE: Lincoln City's D River Access Health Advisory is Lifted - Central Oregon Coast
UPDATE: THE WATER ADVISORY IS OVER. RECREATING IN THE WATER IS OK AGAIN ------ (Lincoln City, Oregon) – A very popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a health advisory, with officials saying you should stay out of the water. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) D...
philomathnews.com
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
hh-today.com
In fatal bike crash, waiting for the cause
One week after an Albany bicyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle on a widened section of Riverside Drive, Linn County sheriff’s detectives are still trying to determine exactly how it happened. The crash killed Kelli Kennedy, 52. Her family published her obituary in the Aug. 30...
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
Herald and News
Police seize 11K pot plants, find 57 greenhouses, stolen cars, ATVs, guns in Oregon raids
Oregon police seized more than 11,000 marijuana plants as well as guns and allegedly stolen vehicles at ATV after raiding two locations in Woodburn south of Portland. The Oregon State Police and regional law enforcement task forces raided the properties Friday, Aug. 26.
Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
KXL
Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County. The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex. When the men arrived, they were arrested. The following people face felony crimes...
ODOT has heads up for travelers: Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass to close for two weeks next month
– ODOT is advising travelers that a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 will be closed for two weeks next month about 20 miles west of Santiam Junction for road work that includes landslide damage repairs. The post ODOT has heads up for travelers: Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass to close for two weeks next month appeared first on KTVZ.
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
kptv.com
Man set on fire in Newberg; suspect cited and released
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was set on fire, and the suspect was cited and released in an incident described as mutually reckless behavior in Newberg on Saturday afternoon, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a person being set on fire...
