Arkansas Cinema Society presents ‘Delta Voices: Artist of the Mid-South’ in Little Rock on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A chance to both celebrate and learn about the artist culture in Arkansas in Little Rock Wednesday night.

At 6 p.m., gates at the Central Arkansas Library System Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock open for the premiere of “Delta Voices: Artists of the Mid-South.” The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts produced the movie presented by the Arkansas Cinema Society.

The showing will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with artists Renata Cassiano Alvarez, Vaughn Davis, Jr., and John Isiah Walton, subjects of the film, along with filmmaker Chris DellaPace. The panel will be moderated by AMFA Director of Community Engagement Chris Revelle.

The event is free, but tickets are required and are available through the cinema society website.

