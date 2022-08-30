Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where does all that cooking grease go?
The State Fair comes to an end Monday and so, too, must our Infrequently Asked Questions series. All week, we've been challenging our reporters to answer obscure questions about the fair. It all started with some friendly competition: MPR fair extraordinaire Tim Nelson seemed to have covered it all over the years and we wanted to stump him.
My Time At The Minnesota State Fair On A Tight Budget
I haven’t been to the Minnesota State Fair since before I went to college. That means two things now; I haven’t been there without my lovely dad to pay, and I am a broke graduate. So this year was not only my first time going as someone who is on a tight budget, but I also went for the first time without my dad or brother. So here is my little review and journey of my short 3 hours at the fair!
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices
(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!
The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AG Week
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
Big model discrepancy for Minnesota's weather next week
Minnesota's weather will cool down for an incredibly nice Labor Day weekend, but some models are suggesting a big warmup again next week. Details with Sven Sundgaard in today's video.
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz announces $2.4M investment to extend free nursing assistant training program
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a $2.4 million investment to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant initiative provides Minnesotans with free training, books, uniforms, and covers the cost of the certification exam. The initiative has so far...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota State Fair reveals its '2022 Best Awards'
The Minnesota State Fair has revealed the recipients of this year's "2022 Best Awards." The awards are given based on a series of criteria such as a quality product, great value, exceptional customer service, knowledgable staff, and "amazing visual presentation." There were 13 winners announced at the fair on Thursday...
America’s Favorite Steakhouse Has Four Locations In Minnesota
I love cooking steak. Recently, I discovered an add-on for pellet grills that helps make a perfectly seared steak every time. It's called a grill grate and it lays on top of your grilling surface. Thanks to technology that I don't really understand it gets much hotter than your grill surface ever would. Check out the picture and product link below.
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Central Minnesotans Stand Up Proudly. Minnesota Nice at Its Finest!
"Minnesota Nice", if you're from Minnesota you try to exude it and if you are visiting Minnesota it's what you experience or at least hope to experience from Minnesotans. Being from Minnesota it's something I have always taken to heart and done my best to live by, as well as,
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.
visitwinona.com
Rainbow Routes: 10 Fall Color Drives in Minnesota
Fall is coming and so are the changing colors. That also means road trip time! Explore Minnesota listed 10 Fall color drives in the state and the Great River Road Scenic Byway was included. Highway 61 runs along the Mississippi River and is hugged by wooded bluffs that turn to hues of red, russet and gold and is dotted with “charming river towns” along the way. Several scenic overlooks give a viewpoint from atop bluffs. The Garvin Heights Overlook in Winona looks over the “island city” of Winona and the surrounding river valley and the Great River Bluffs State Park has a stunning view of the Mississippi River from its Park overlook.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
fox9.com
Labor Day weekend forecast: Beautiful, sunny and warm in Minnesota
The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. Friday will be hot and humid with the possibility of some isolated storms, but things will cool off to be wonderfully pleasant and sunny for the weekend.
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?
For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
fox9.com
Minnesota oak trees showing signs of drought, insect infestation
(FOX 9) - Oak trees in Minnesota are showing signs they're infested by beetles, which can happen when trees are weakened by drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Thursday said oak trees that have been stressed by the recent drought are showing symptoms of infestation by twolined chestnut borer, a native wood-boring beetle whose larvae feed under the bark of oak trees.
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
Comments / 0