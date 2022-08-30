Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
5 Places To Get Breakfast in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland CavaliersAdrian HolmanCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds
Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL・
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season
The Dallas Cowboys could be adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters to their roster. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Peters has a schedule to pay the Cowboy a visit Thursday. “Eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Thursday, person familiar with plan said. […] The post Cowboys bringing in 9-time Pro Bowler who could be huge next season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on alleged Browns comments: 'I didn't say it'
There are often three sides to a story of a one-on-one interaction—what person No. 1 says, what person No. 2 says and what actually happened. Today, person No. 2 gave their side. Following Wednesday’s practice, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the now infamous sideline conversation he had with...
Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade
The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
Vikings shock the world by trading for Jalen Reagor
The Minnesota Vikings had only five rostered wide receivers after final cuts, so the writing was on the wall for a move to add another receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his third trade in the last 24 hours in acquiring Jalen Reagor. The third-year wide receiver...
Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch
Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from top model on 138-97 run
The Los Angeles Rams will begin defense of their Super Bowl championship when they host the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Rams made the fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and second in four seasons last year and defeated Cincinnati 23-20 for their second title. Buffalo, which is the +600 favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, suffered a 42-36 overtime loss at Kansas City in the divisional round last postseason in one of the wildest playoff games in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
CBS Sports
River Cracraft: Headed to Dolphins' practice squad
The Dolphins signed Cracraft to the practice squad Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Cracraft originally joined Miami on a one-year, $825,000 deal in February, but he was released as part of the team's final roster cuts Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who played 89 special-teams snaps over six games with the 49ers last year, now will look to work his way onto an active roster in 2022.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports
Collin Sexton signs four-year deal with Jazz after being moved in Donovan Mitchell trade, per report
Collin Sexton has a new team, and a new contract. On Thursday, Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz as part of the package that landed three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland. In addition to Sexton, the Cavs also traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to Utah in order to complete the blockbuster deal.
