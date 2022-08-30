ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baghdad#Iran#Mahdi#Shiite#Protest#Iraqis
Daily Mail

US airstrikes hit Iran-backed militia in Syria killing six fighters in retaliation for attack on American base

The US military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

4 militiamen killed in reprisal attacks in southern Iraq

Four militants were killed in reprisal attacks between rival Shiite militia groups in southern Iraq, two security officials said Thursday, after violent clashes in Baghdad brought the country to the precipice of street warfare. Iraqi security forces were swiftly deployed in the southern oil-rich city of Basra to contain the violence that erupted overnight between an armed faction of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and the Asaib Ahl al-Haq paramilitary group, led by a key, Iran-backed rival.Two militiamen from al-Sadr's group Saraya Salam and two from AAH were killed in the attacks, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity...
MIDDLE EAST
Vice

Foreign Fighters Are Becoming Battle-Hardened, and Dying, in Ukraine

At the outset of the war in Ukraine, foreign fighters flooded into the conflict by the thousands. Many were wannabe soldiers with no combat or military experience, while others were hardened veterans of U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But both of these camps encountered vicious fighting like they’d never seen before.
WORLD
The Independent

Political crisis continues in Baghdad after bloody clashes

Iraqi paramilitary forces killed in heavy clashes with the supporters of a powerful Shiite cleric were laid to rest on Wednesday as Iraq’s parliament speaker announced three days of mourning.Normal life crept back in Baghdad after a bloody 24 hours when the supporters of populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clashed with Iraqi security forces inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government. At least 30 people, both al-Sadr's loyalists and Iraqi security forces, were killed, and over 400 people were wounded after trading fire for hours this week. Al-Sadr later called on his supporters to withdraw...
MIDDLE EAST
The Week

Turmoil in Iraq

Earlier this week, at least 30 people were killed in Baghdad during clashes between protesters who support the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, rival Shiite factions backed by Iran, and government security forces. Officials say this was the worst violence in Iraq's capital in years. Here's everything you need to know:
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iraqi cleric calls on loyalists to withdraw after 30+ dead in Baghdad clashes

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his loyalists in the Green Zone to withdraw after nearly 24 hours of fierce clashes with security forces and rival Iran-backed Shi’ite groups that left at least 30 dead.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

War in Ukraine: latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - UN team visits endangered atomic plant -  A 14-strong team of UN nuclear inspectors visits the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine to ensure its safety amid concern that the war which is raging nearby could spark a nuclear accident. After a lengthy pause following widespread claims of Russian war crimes in Ukraine he spoke again with Putin on August 19.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Clashes in Iraq's Basra Kill Four as Crisis Flares in Oil-Rich South

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in the Iraqi city of Basra have killed at least four people, security officials said on Thursday, as violence from a worsening political crisis hit the south of the country. The unrest began with two days of intense street fighting in Baghdad...
MIDDLE EAST
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy