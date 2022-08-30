Read full article on original website
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Why are Shia groups fighting each other in Iraq?
At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes relating to the political influence of Iran
After years of war and unrest, Iraq is flaring up again — here's why
BAGHDAD — Parts of Iraq descended into deadly street clashes this week as followers of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr traded fire with security forces and fellow Shia Muslim militias, a sudden outburst of violence that followed years of the country fading from the international spotlight. Many Americans got...
What Is Iraq's Green Zone? Why Protests Broke Out in Baghdad
The latest outbreak of violence in the Green Zone could mean more political instability for Iraq.
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report
Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics. "As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no...
Palestinians grow frustrated with militants in Gaza, and a rift could be forming
Most Gazans support resistance against Israel and Hamas and Islamic Jihad still do have a following, though some Gazans are frustrated with the groups. Analysts see a rift forming between them.
US airstrikes hit Iran-backed militia in Syria killing six fighters in retaliation for attack on American base
The US military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan.
Israel indicts Islamic Jihad leader whose arrest triggered Gaza violence
OFER PRISON, West Bank (Reuters) - Israel on Thursday indicted a senior leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement whose arrest led to a brief conflict in Gaza earlier this month and whose detention is likely to fuel tensions.
Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
At least 10 killed in clashes in Baghdad's Green Zone after powerful cleric announces withdrawal from politics
At least 10 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes that erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Monday, following an announcement by powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was withdrawing from political life, medical sources told CNN.
4 militiamen killed in reprisal attacks in southern Iraq
Four militants were killed in reprisal attacks between rival Shiite militia groups in southern Iraq, two security officials said Thursday, after violent clashes in Baghdad brought the country to the precipice of street warfare. Iraqi security forces were swiftly deployed in the southern oil-rich city of Basra to contain the violence that erupted overnight between an armed faction of powerful cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and the Asaib Ahl al-Haq paramilitary group, led by a key, Iran-backed rival.Two militiamen from al-Sadr's group Saraya Salam and two from AAH were killed in the attacks, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity...
Foreign Fighters Are Becoming Battle-Hardened, and Dying, in Ukraine
At the outset of the war in Ukraine, foreign fighters flooded into the conflict by the thousands. Many were wannabe soldiers with no combat or military experience, while others were hardened veterans of U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But both of these camps encountered vicious fighting like they’d never seen before.
Political crisis continues in Baghdad after bloody clashes
Iraqi paramilitary forces killed in heavy clashes with the supporters of a powerful Shiite cleric were laid to rest on Wednesday as Iraq’s parliament speaker announced three days of mourning.Normal life crept back in Baghdad after a bloody 24 hours when the supporters of populist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr clashed with Iraqi security forces inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government. At least 30 people, both al-Sadr's loyalists and Iraqi security forces, were killed, and over 400 people were wounded after trading fire for hours this week. Al-Sadr later called on his supporters to withdraw...
Turmoil in Iraq
Earlier this week, at least 30 people were killed in Baghdad during clashes between protesters who support the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, rival Shiite factions backed by Iran, and government security forces. Officials say this was the worst violence in Iraq's capital in years. Here's everything you need to know:
americanmilitarynews.com
Iraqi cleric calls on loyalists to withdraw after 30+ dead in Baghdad clashes
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has called on his loyalists in the Green Zone to withdraw after nearly 24 hours of fierce clashes with security forces and rival Iran-backed Shi’ite groups that left at least 30 dead.
Airstrikes and rocket attacks push Israel and militants into second day of fighting
TEL AVIV — Israeli fighter jets pounded targets in Gaza as Palestinian militants launched rocket attacks for the second day in a row on Saturday, bringing more than a year of relative calm along the border to an explosive end. The Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, said in a...
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - UN team visits endangered atomic plant - A 14-strong team of UN nuclear inspectors visits the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine to ensure its safety amid concern that the war which is raging nearby could spark a nuclear accident. After a lengthy pause following widespread claims of Russian war crimes in Ukraine he spoke again with Putin on August 19.
US News and World Report
Clashes in Iraq's Basra Kill Four as Crisis Flares in Oil-Rich South
BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Clashes among rival Shi'ite Muslim militants in the Iraqi city of Basra have killed at least four people, security officials said on Thursday, as violence from a worsening political crisis hit the south of the country. The unrest began with two days of intense street fighting in Baghdad...
