The five assets came online between 1960 and 1978. Indus Communities has purchased a multifamily portfolio in Southwest Houston, bringing its total assets to more than $1 billion. The five multifamily properties are pushing Indus Communities’ total number of units to more than 10,500. Three out of the five properties are located in Opportunity Zones and all of them were part of separate deals, some funded by Regions Bank, others by Frost Bank or First Horizon, Yardi Matrix data shows.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO