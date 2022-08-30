ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

multihousingnews.com

Indus Management Buys 1,343-Unit Houston Portfolio

The five assets came online between 1960 and 1978. Indus Communities has purchased a multifamily portfolio in Southwest Houston, bringing its total assets to more than $1 billion. The five multifamily properties are pushing Indus Communities’ total number of units to more than 10,500. Three out of the five properties are located in Opportunity Zones and all of them were part of separate deals, some funded by Regions Bank, others by Frost Bank or First Horizon, Yardi Matrix data shows.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How can a 767% interest rate loan be legal? It is in Texas.

HOUSTON — Even on a good week, 28-year-old Lexi struggled to make ends meet. The college-educated single mother is employed as a computer coding instructor at an after-school learning center. But inflation, soaring grocery prices and unexpected car repair bills recently left her unable to pay the rent. She...
HOUSTON, TX
monitordaily.com

Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $54MM of Equipment at Houston Auction

Ritchie Bros. sold more than 4,980 equipment items for 675 consignors, generating more than $54 million in gross transaction value, at its fourth Houston auction of the year. “Another strong Houston auction with a ton of customers visiting the site ahead of the event to inspect and compare items prior to bidding online,” Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager for Ritchie Bros., said. “We had a great package of late-model Cat equipment in this auction that attracted a lot of attention and some solid pricing, including a 2019 Caterpillar 349FL hydraulic excavator that sold for $260,000 and a 2021 Cat 950GC wheel loader that sold for $200,000.”
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

New apartment complex begins construction in Garden Oaks

The local area is bustling with new developments and living spaces, and another one is set to become available late next year. Developer Mill Creek Residential began construction on the Modera Garden Oaks, a planned five-story apartment complex that is anticipated to be ready for move-ins in late 2023, on Aug. 25 according to a news release from the developer.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Euphoria Smoke and Vape now open in Montrose

Euphoria Smoke and Vape, located at 1718 Westheimer Road, Houston, opened July 4. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Euphoria Smoke and Vape, located at 1718 Westheimer Road, Houston, opened July 4. The establishment sells a variety of products, such as T-shirts, different vape devices, cigarillos and trays. Other items include disposable vapes, vape juices, Delta 8 products and CBD products. 281-846-6696.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Experts urge getting new COVID booster going into fall, winter

HOUSTON — New COVID-19 booster doses should arrive in Houston next week after the CDC signed off on the updated vaccines on Thursday. Experts hope the public rolls up their sleeves one more time to prevent a winter surge. "Immunity seems to wane with time," said Dr. Cesar Arias...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us

Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Check out August's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Champion Forest, 77379

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Champion Forest drives, Champion Forest comprises 1,469 single-family homes and is zoned to Klein ISD. Median home...
SPRING, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Houston woman admits to collecting $1.26 million in romance scam

A Houston woman today admitted to a federal judge in Providence, R.I., that she participated in a conspiracy that scammed unsuspecting and trusting victims of more than $2.6 million dollars through internet-based “romance scams,” and that she personally collected more than $1.26 million dollars in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from individuals from across the United States, and deposited the funds into bank accounts she controlled, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

A taste of Napa in the Heights

HOUSTON - The Mutiny Wine Room is a wine experience that brings the best of Napa Valley to Houston. They stepped onto the Houston Heights scene early 2020, right before the pandemic. Houstonian Emily Trout says they were only open a few months before they were forced to shut down...
HOUSTON, TX

