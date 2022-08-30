ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Sheridan Media

The Days When Auto Polo Came to Town

Since its first exhibition game in 1893, equestrian polo has been a part of the Sheridan – Big Horn area ever since. But who has heard about Auto Polo?. In The Sheridan Post, August 28, 1917, it had this story about the newest sport sweeping county fairs throughout the country and Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
K2 Radio

Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names

We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Buffalo, WY
Traffic
City
Buffalo, WY
County
Johnson County, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Johnson County, WY
Government
My Country 95.5

Wyoming's Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared

The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Campbell commissioners approve 6-month extension for Wyoming Innovation Center

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center construction service completion date will be extended through December under an amendment Campbell County commissioners passed at the Senior Center Board meeting Wednesday. Commissioner Del Shelstad said challenges in getting parts and labor prompted the extensions. Campbell County Grants Specialist Kristin Young...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

JCHS to Present Program on Bozeman Trail

A program on the Bozeman Trail entitled The Historic Bozeman Trail: A New Journey will be offered by the Johnson County Historical Society later this month. According to a release from the JCHS, Dave McKee, who is currently president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association, will present the program which will focus on the the history of the 535-mile Bozeman Trail between 1863 and 1868, which was established as a shortcut between the Oregon Trail on the North Platte River in Wyoming to the gold fields near Virginia City, Montana Territory.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Sheridan Media

SVAHCS: telehealth a growing option

For many veterans living in a city that hosts a VA medical center access to the medical and mental health care they require may be as easy as walking down the street. But in rural Wyoming, access for veterans who live in smaller communities could mean a long drive with a stay at a hotel just to be seen by a doctor. That’s only one problem telehealth services have helped to solve.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It's A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect On Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation

The late summer heat wave is creating fire concerns on one Montana Indian Reservation. Due to hot and dry weather conditions on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, the Office of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal President, in consultation with the Superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Tribal Forestry Director, and Fire Management Officials, has issued an executive order placing certain restrictions on activities that will reduce the risk of igniting wildland fires.
MONTANA STATE

