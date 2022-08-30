Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
The Days When Auto Polo Came to Town
Since its first exhibition game in 1893, equestrian polo has been a part of the Sheridan – Big Horn area ever since. But who has heard about Auto Polo?. In The Sheridan Post, August 28, 1917, it had this story about the newest sport sweeping county fairs throughout the country and Wyoming.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
cowboystatedaily.com
Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming’s grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
Wyoming's Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
county17.com
Campbell commissioners approve 6-month extension for Wyoming Innovation Center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center construction service completion date will be extended through December under an amendment Campbell County commissioners passed at the Senior Center Board meeting Wednesday. Commissioner Del Shelstad said challenges in getting parts and labor prompted the extensions. Campbell County Grants Specialist Kristin Young...
Wyoming Called "RUDE" By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Sheridan Media
JCHS to Present Program on Bozeman Trail
A program on the Bozeman Trail entitled The Historic Bozeman Trail: A New Journey will be offered by the Johnson County Historical Society later this month. According to a release from the JCHS, Dave McKee, who is currently president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association, will present the program which will focus on the the history of the 535-mile Bozeman Trail between 1863 and 1868, which was established as a shortcut between the Oregon Trail on the North Platte River in Wyoming to the gold fields near Virginia City, Montana Territory.
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others' Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year’s primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Sheridan Media
SVAHCS: telehealth a growing option
For many veterans living in a city that hosts a VA medical center access to the medical and mental health care they require may be as easy as walking down the street. But in rural Wyoming, access for veterans who live in smaller communities could mean a long drive with a stay at a hotel just to be seen by a doctor. That’s only one problem telehealth services have helped to solve.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It's A Great Hunting Rifle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Mural Project unveils Women of Wyoming piece off Center Street
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper has a new mural downtown off Center Street. The “Women of Wyoming” mural was unveiled Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the artist, the mural is intended to foster inclusivity and positivity by honoring the strong, bold women of the Eastern Shoshone people.
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect On Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation
The late summer heat wave is creating fire concerns on one Montana Indian Reservation. Due to hot and dry weather conditions on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, the Office of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal President, in consultation with the Superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Tribal Forestry Director, and Fire Management Officials, has issued an executive order placing certain restrictions on activities that will reduce the risk of igniting wildland fires.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
