A program on the Bozeman Trail entitled The Historic Bozeman Trail: A New Journey will be offered by the Johnson County Historical Society later this month. According to a release from the JCHS, Dave McKee, who is currently president of the Fort Phil Kearny/ Bozeman Trail Association, will present the program which will focus on the the history of the 535-mile Bozeman Trail between 1863 and 1868, which was established as a shortcut between the Oregon Trail on the North Platte River in Wyoming to the gold fields near Virginia City, Montana Territory.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO