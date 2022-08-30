I know a guy years ago had same problem in the neighborhood he threw out roofing nails never had a problem after that.
I live at the San Jose Blvd end of Sunbeam Road and suffered this same misery for years off and on. There’d be donut tire marks right there bracingly in the middle of San Jose Blvd. Where I live picked up every racing heathen going down Sunbeam, San Jose, Old St. Augustine and on some nights, I can even hear traffic on the interstate. And the Kmart parking lot being empty didn’t help. They FINALLY cracked down on them and while there’s still an idiot that feels the need for speed often, it’s not a pack of fools. To me, it’s personal bc those two legged dogs know ppl live 360 where they act the fool and they don’t care. Shucks, they were for a time~gathering their clans and foolery right in front of the police station downtown. They need a task force and start impounding these vehicles and intersection cameras ONLY for the purpose of catching these dangerous demons. Anyway, greatly sympathize bc it’s a menace I’ve suffered and I’m sure will again until they get tough on these punks!
