ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 12

snowman01
3d ago

I know a guy years ago had same problem in the neighborhood he threw out roofing nails never had a problem after that.

Reply
7
Fox Sheri
3d ago

I live at the San Jose Blvd end of Sunbeam Road and suffered this same misery for years off and on. There’d be donut tire marks right there bracingly in the middle of San Jose Blvd. Where I live picked up every racing heathen going down Sunbeam, San Jose, Old St. Augustine and on some nights, I can even hear traffic on the interstate. And the Kmart parking lot being empty didn’t help. They FINALLY cracked down on them and while there’s still an idiot that feels the need for speed often, it’s not a pack of fools. To me, it’s personal bc those two legged dogs know ppl live 360 where they act the fool and they don’t care. Shucks, they were for a time~gathering their clans and foolery right in front of the police station downtown. They need a task force and start impounding these vehicles and intersection cameras ONLY for the purpose of catching these dangerous demons. Anyway, greatly sympathize bc it’s a menace I’ve suffered and I’m sure will again until they get tough on these punks!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Cars
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Spiderman would not approve

7:03 p.m. 200 block of Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast. Shoplifting. A man walked into a department store, took a bunch of clothing items and some electronics, and walked out without paying. One of the shirts he stole was a Spiderman T-shirt — which he was wearing when deputies, called...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Resident of Southside apartment complex fires at suspected burglar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resident of a Southside apartment complex fired a gun at a suspected burglar Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Hinson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that while officers were at the scene of the apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, they were alerted that a person was dropped off at a local hospital. He was described as a man in his early 20s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Shooting on Rushing Street ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Friday night at approximately 9 p.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to a call from the 1300 block of Rushing St. in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located an adult male in the driveway of a residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. JFRD responded and transported the male to a local hospital, where he later died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Vehicles#Shiloh Mill Boulevard#Merrill Lynch#Jso
Action News Jax

Car crash results in serious injuries for Putnam County man

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after his vehicle struck a tree in Crescent City. The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2. The sports utility vehicle was traveling southbound on Union Avenue just south of Linda Lane. The SUV traveled off the left shoulder of the road, where it collided with a tree.
CRESCENT CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man seriously hurt in fall on roof of Orange Park Mall, Fire Rescue says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was seriously hurt Thursday morning in a fall on the roof of the Orange Park Mall, Clay County Fire Rescue said. According to Fire Rescue, the man fell from one level of the roof to another. First responders said they used a ladder truck to load the patient onto a stretcher and lower him into an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, Fire Rescue said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: One seriously injured in Murray Hill area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was seriously injured in a Murray Hill area shooting on Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a reported shooting inside a home around 8:20 a.m. at 5000 Kingsbury Street. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other but their exact relationship is unknown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy