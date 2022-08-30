ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC House approves near total abortion ban after adding exceptions

By Jason Raven
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A bill that would ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina is one step closer to becoming law.

Following hours of debate and disagreements over exceptions, the South Carolina House of Representatives voted 67-38 to give H.5399 second reading Tuesday evening.

That vote came after lawmakers included exceptions for rape and incest up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy in the legislation.

The House also amended the bill to allow child support payments beginning at conception.

The bill will get a procedural third reading vote Wednesday morning and be sent over to the Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to return next week to take up the bill.

