Chilean man arrested in Madison County for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records. 24-year-old Alexander Jara-Garcia was booked into the Madison County Jail on August 12 after he is...
Wiregrass counties still facing high covid rates
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— With Covid-19 still numbers still on the rise, it’s important to know what’s going on around you. WDHN has the latest virus stats for the Wiregrass. According to the CDC, over the past seven days, Alabama has had over 14,000 new cases around the...
Plans for Alabama state parks upgrades in progress
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — If you’re heading to a state park this Labor Day weekend, you might not be relying on Wi-Fi during your trip, but that could be coming to Alabama’s parks. Voters approved a ballot measure in May letting the state issue bonds up to...
Alabama boy wins Black Belt Photo Contest with Bluegill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama boy and his bluegill fish won the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Assocciation’s (ALBBAA) 2022 Best Fish Photo Contest. Three-year-old angler, Ryker Ingram, of Troy, Alabama, spends time fishing at his grandfather’s pond, Buddy Hendrix, who said his grandchildren enjoy spending time near the water with a rod-and-reel.
Video: Ohio educator saves choking student
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Monday was the first day of school at Betty Jane Community Learning Center, an Ohio elementary school where only the fourth and fifth grades were in session at the time. It was also Darby Baumberger’s first day as an assistant principal. “It just started...
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at Madison City Schools
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Faculty members and students in the Madison City School district (MCS) are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags. The rainbow flag dates to the 1970s and was created as a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ+ community. At...
Alabama Marijuana business applications start tomorrow, will you apply?
ALABAMA (WDHN) —Starting September 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will open applications for the multiple licenses available for businesses to purchase. These licenses will allow businesses to play a role in the testing, production, and distribution of Medical Cannabis in the state of Alabama. John McMillan, the...
Crypto ATMs are popping up throughout California
(KTLA) – When you think of buying or selling cryptocurrency, maybe you think of high-tech trading floors. Maybe you think of state-of-the-art apps. What you probably don’t think of is an ATM in a gas-station convenience store or payday-loan shop. Increasingly, however, that’s how many working-class people are...
