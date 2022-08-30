Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
TASK FORCE BUSTS DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION MARIJUANA GROW, DESTROYS 149K LBS. PROCESSED ILLEGAL CANNABIS, 32K MARIJUANA PLANTS; INVESTIGATORS DISCOVER POTENTIAL FORCED LABOR TRAFFICKING
RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT team responded to a black-market cannabis growing and processing facility early Wednesday morning to assist Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives in serving a search warrant. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted due to concerns of forced labor trafficking and substandard living conditions. IMET utilized the JCSO SWAT team after investigations determined an elevated threat level due to the property’s connection to a drug trafficking organization.
KTVU FOX 2
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County explodes to over 2,000 acres, no containment
Firefighters in Siskiyou County are battling the quick moving Mill Fire. On Friday officials say the fire had already burned 2,580 acres, is 0-percent contained and has burned numerous homes. Thousands have been evacuated from Weed and Lake Shastina. The Mill Fire started just before 1 p.m. and quickly raced...
KDRV
BREAKING: Evacuation Warnings for New Siskiyou County Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- 9:56 P.M. UPDATE - The #MountainFire now has evacuation orders in place. SIS-520 is under a Level 3 order and that means you need to leave immediately as you are in danger. SIS-5102 and SIS-2337 are still under evacuation warnings, Level 2 which mean be prepared...
Herald and News
Jackson County task force busts drug trafficking organization
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
KTVL
Sheriff: Dean Creek fire started by people experiencing homelessness
CENTRAL POINT — Investigators looking into the cause of a fire on Sunday, Aug. 28 are saying the blaze, which burned four acres on the Bear Creek Greenway at Dean Creek Road, was caused by people experiencing homelessness who were camping in the area. Jackson County Fire District 3...
Rapidly spreading "Mill" wildfire near Weed in Siskiyou County now 20% contained
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- A large, fast-moving wildfire burning near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County has burned more than 3,900 acres. It is 20 percent contained, as of Saturday morning.The so-called Mill Fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and quickly exploded to 2,581 acres, according to reports on social media. The Zonehaven website shows a large area of Siskiyou County east of I-5 under evacuation orders. The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood are all impacted.A large animal/livestock evacuation site has been established at 250 Sharps Road in Yreka.Highway 97 remains closed from the junction of...
KTVL
WEED, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 2, 5 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Siskiyou County said the Mill Fire has been confirmed burning 2,580 acres with zero containment. Multiple evacuation orders remain in place for this fire, including all zones east of Highway 5 from Weed to Highway A12, South of A12 from Grenada to Highway 97, West of Highway 97 from Highway A12 to Interstate 5.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team takes down largest black-market marijuana operation
KDRV
FireWatch: Red Flag Alert today for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- A Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11am to 11pm is compounding challenges for crews fighting a growing wildfire in northern Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) says the National Weather Service's parent agency NOAA issued this warning for the Rum Creek Fire and other parts of Oregon for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity. It is aware Red Flag Warning conditions could cause rapid fire spread and "provide resistance to control efforts on new ignitions."
KDRV
FireWatch: nearly 2,000 firefighting personnel face Friday's Red Flag Alert conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Forecast wind Friday could test firefighting progress against northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. Fire-supporting hot and dry weather will be compounded by windy conditions. The lightning-caused wildfire's Unified Command (UC) says tonight the fire's size is 16,583 acres burned with 1% containment and 1,934 personnel fighting...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire nearly 15,000 acres, homes get protection
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is approaching 15,000 burned acres in northern Josephine County tonight. It also caused another evacuation order today. That's a thousand-acre increase since this morning's 10am update. The wildfire's Unified Command (UC) update tonight says the deadly fire's size is 14,940 acres, including one...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire's east and west containment lines underway, 15,635 acres burned
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says this morning the wildfire's eastern edge is getting firefighting resources. Evacuation orders for the east side of the fire reach to Interstate 5 for the wildfire with 1% containment. This morning's evacuation orders map also shows spot fires east of the main wildfire.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KVAL
JCSO SWAT team busts drug trafficking organization; potential forced labor trafficking
oregontoday.net
Smoke Advisory Continues in Curry Co., Sept. 2
DEQ release – Location: Advisory in effect for Curry, Jackson, Josephine counties. Smoke watch for Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties for intermittent smoke from nearby fires. End date: Until further notice for Southwest Oregon. Through Tuesday for Central and Northeast Oregon. Smoke source: Fires throughout Oregon. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality advisory Thursday for Curry, Jackson and Josephine counties due to intermittent periods of heavy smoke from the Rum Creek Fire expected in the area for the foreseeable future. DEQ also expects intermittent moderate to unhealthy smoke in Central and Northeastern Oregon through at least Tuesday due to localized impacts from nearby fires. This includes Wallowa, Baker, eastern Grant, Deschutes, eastern Lane, and southern Douglas counties. Check Oregon’s daily smoke outlooks to see what times of day smoke might be better or worse in Southwest and Central Oregon. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled. Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
KDRV
Fire crews stop wildfire north of Howard Prairie Lake before it spreads
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry crews quickly pounced on a wildfire start on Wednesday afternoon northeast of Howard Prairie Lake and Dead Indian Memorial Road. The fire, titled the Beaver Dam Fire, was stopped at a quarter-acre in size. When ODF got word of the fire, they...
opb.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
