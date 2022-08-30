Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

10:15AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Add B. Anderson Schoolyard Ribbon Cutting

The Mayor will join Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington and leaders from Add B. Anderson School, Trust for Public Land, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Water Department, and Sixers Youth Foundation for a pep rally and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Add B. Anderson’s new schoolyard.

Location: Add B. Anderson School, 1034 S. 60th St., Philadelphia, PA.

12PM Mayor Kenney to Deliver Remarks at Overdose Memorial Garden Opening Ceremony

The Mayor will deliver remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the City’s pop-up Overdose Memorial Garden. The Memorial Garden will remain open from August 31 (Overdose Awareness and Memorial Day) through September 30 and host events offering support, education, resources, and hands-on activities for coping with loss throughout the month.

Location: East Side of Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 John F Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA.

1PM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Virtual Press Conference on Gun Violence

The Administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide. Details were issued in a separate advisory. The briefing will be live-streamed on the City of Philadelphia’s Facebook account and aired at 900AM/96.1FM WURD.