Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Patent Issued for Using a distributed ledger to determine fault in subrogation (USPTO 11416942): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. ( Bloomington, IL , US), Clayton, Wendy H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing Systems For Assessing Readiness For Responding To Privacy-Related Incidents” Published Online (USPTO 20220261717): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Brannon,. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for Dynamic monitoring of movement of data (USPTO 11416631): International Business Machines Corporation
-- International Business Machines Corporation ( Armonk, New York , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11416631, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Protecting sensitive data is critical for data protection and for meeting regulation requirements (e.g. general data protection regulation (GDPR), the.
Patent Issued for Data classification and modelling based application compliance analysis (USPTO 11416524): Accenture Global Solutions Limited
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Burden,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11416524 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A software application may be used by various users that are dispersed across multiple geographies. The application may be deployed and/or hosted within private, public, hybrid cloud, or entirely in an organization’s data center. Such applications may need to comply with various rules and regulations.”
Connecticut regulators scale back health insurers’ 2023 rate hike requests. Most increases still in double digits. [Hartford Courant]
The Connecticut Insurance Department said Friday it reduced 2023 health insurance rate increase requests, but authorized prices that are still higher by double digits for more than 120,000 plan members and others. Regulators, citing steadily rising medical and prescription drug costs, faced rate increase requests by carriers that were higher...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Union Medical Benefits Society Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect UniMed’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Toa Reinsurance Company, Limited and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of The. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Toa Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Alaska Timber Insurance, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of Alaska Timber Insurance, Inc. (ATI) (. Ketchikan, AK. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
Texas insurer of last resort offers coverage to failed Weston clients
Florida's property insurance crisis is being felt as far away as Texas, where about 30,000 property owners were left without insurance at the height of hurricane season. Those property owners were covered by Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Florida insurer placed into liquidation by a Florida court on Aug. 8. All Weston policies will end on Sept. 7.
Best’s Special Report: First Look: Six-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results
Net underwriting loss in the first six months of 2022, down. from the prior year period, according to a new AM Best special report. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “First Look: Six-Month 2022 U.S. Property/Casualty Financial Results,” states that a 9.3% growth in net earned premiums and a 27.7% decline in policyholder dividends were countered by a 15.8% increase in incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE) and a 7.2% rise in other underwriting expenses. The personal lines segment, specifically the automobile lines of business, were responsible for declines in underwriting results.
New Managed Care Findings Reported from Columbia University (When Effects Cannot Be Estimated: Redefining Estimands To Understand the Effects of Naloxone Access Laws): Managed Care
-- Research findings on Managed Care are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Violations of the positivity assumption (also called the common support condition) challenge health policy research and can result in significant bias, large variance, and invalid inference. We define positivity in the single- and multiple-timepoint (i.e., longitudinal) health policy evaluation setting, and discuss real-world threats to positivity.”
Michigan drivers to benefit from increased competition in auto insurance
More than 50 auto insurance companies are choosing to do business in Michigan. since changes to the state's auto no-fault insurance were passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the governor signed them into law in 2019. The Insurance Alliance of Michigan. has said the number of new businesses...
