University of Louisville School of Medicine Researcher Describes Advances in Antibiotics (Recurrent Antibiotic Use in Kentucky Children With 6 Years of Continuous Medicaid Enrollment): Drugs and Therapies – Antibiotics

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Rep. Cooper Releases Reports Showing How Inflation Reduction Act Lowers Health Care Costs for Middle Tennesseans
WASHINGTON , Sept. 3 -- Rep. Jim Cooper , D- , issued the following news release:. families will see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Inflation Reduction Act savings for Middle Tennessee residents include:. * 35,000 Middle...
Editorial: Insulin costs need to be capped now, not on a gamble years from now
Reasons given by two Oklahoma lawmakers for opposing federal caps on the exorbitant costs of insulin fall short. The state's congressional delegation voted against efforts to limit prices on the life-saving medication. It recently played out in the. U.S. Senate. as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which sought to...
Michigan drivers to benefit from increased competition in auto insurance
More than 50 auto insurance companies are choosing to do business in Michigan. since changes to the state's auto no-fault insurance were passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the governor signed them into law in 2019. The Insurance Alliance of Michigan. has said the number of new businesses...
Rep. Davids Releases Report on Health Care Savings in Kansas
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Yesterday, Representative Sharice Davids released a report on the new health insurance savings Kansans can soon utilize thanks to the new health care law that passed earlier this month. Davids held a press conference to share what Kansans must know to take advantage of the new provisions. The law will help families in the Kansas Third save an average of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites
Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
Notify insurance carrier of roof work
News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) In this area of the country, roof repairs and replacements are very common. Wind and hail damage constitute a large portion of homeowners insurance claims in. Kentucky. and across the entire nation. According to the. Insurance Information Institute. , wind and hail damage was the cause...
N.J. Gov. Murphy Announces Creation of Online Portal & Advisory Council to Receive Input from Members of Public, Stakeholders on Use of Opioid Settlement Funds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As part of the Murphy Administration's ongoing efforts to help New Jerseyans impacted by the opioid crisis, and in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, Governor. Phil Murphy. today announced additional steps the Administration is taking in. New Jersey. . Through a new online portal and...
Connecticut regulators scale back health insurers’ 2023 rate hike requests. Most increases still in double digits. [Hartford Courant]
The Connecticut Insurance Department said Friday it reduced 2023 health insurance rate increase requests, but authorized prices that are still higher by double digits for more than 120,000 plan members and others. Regulators, citing steadily rising medical and prescription drug costs, faced rate increase requests by carriers that were higher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas insurer of last resort offers coverage to failed Weston clients
Florida's property insurance crisis is being felt as far away as Texas, where about 30,000 property owners were left without insurance at the height of hurricane season. Those property owners were covered by Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Florida insurer placed into liquidation by a Florida court on Aug. 8. All Weston policies will end on Sept. 7.
Democratic Governors Association: Reforms by Gov. Janet Mills Will Lower Insurance Premiums for Maine's Small Businesses Next Year
Thanks to a law proposed and signed by Gov. Janet Mills , Maine's small businesses will see a reduction in health insurance premiums in 2023, marking the first decline since at least 2001 and making. Maine. one of the only states in the northeast to experience a decrease in the...
Six people charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS -- RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
How productive are remote workers? Employers weigh in
New York state businesses see remote work sticking around — even if they don't always like the results. surveyed service sector and manufacturing firms about remote work, and how it is affecting them. The bank asked businesses that had expanded remote work arrangements since the pandemic about how the...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0