Read full article on original website
DC Nubián
3d ago
Not surprised..I live in Hillcrest. The number of drivers speeding along Alabama Avenue is ridiculous, they don’t even slow down when they go past Beers Elementary during the hour when kids are going to or leaving school. They block the intersections of the side streets and don’t stop when they see people IN THE CROSSWALK attempting to cross.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash
WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
Vehicle wanted in connection to Beltway road rage shooting found torched
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are once again asking for the public's help to find the person who opened fire on another driver on Interstate 495. The most recent plea for information comes after Virginia State Police say the car they were looking for in connection to this case, a 2010 blue Honda Civic, was found on fire in the woods in Prince William County on Saturday.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Southwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for shooting a 17-year-old boy in Southwest D.C. late Friday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of K Street Southwest for a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the boy was awake when he was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known at this time.
Person hurt after shot fired at DC Metro station; service at L’Enfant Plaza affected
The Metro Transit Police was investigating a gunshot at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station Thursday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Suspect among 2 injured after police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in head-on crash in VA
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police released more details Friday about a police pursuit turned crash late Thursday in Alexandria, Virginia. According to VSP, a trooper was on I-395 near Route 648 in Arlington County around 10:27 p.m., when the trooper saw a vehicle on the side strike another vehicle. The trooper caught up with the striking vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop.
Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting, killing man stopped at traffic light in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was posted in October 2018 following the shooting. A 26-year-old D.C. man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and killing a man whose car was stopped at a traffic light in a busy area of Northeast Washington in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
fox5dc.com
Shooting at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station injures 1 woman
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say one woman is injured. Metro Transit police said they responded to a report of a shooting on the upper level of the green and yellow line platform just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, police...
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 year later, flood sensors not installed near apartment where 19-year-old drowned in flash flood
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One year after a flash flood inundated the Rock Creek Woods Apartment complex in Rockville, Maryland, tenants are saying they want more to be done to protect them from another deadly flood. On Sept. 1, 2021, water cascaded into the apartment complex on Twinbrook Parkway displacing...
45-year-old man wanted for shooting juvenile near Southeast DC school
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 45-year-old man accused of shooting a juvenile Wednesday morning near a Southeast D.C. high school. Police responded to Alabama Avenue Southeast, around 9:30 a.m., just blocks away from Bard High School after a receiving a...
WJLA
Woman injured after shot fired inside L'Enfant Plaza metro; man in custody, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A woman was wounded after a single shot was fired at the L'Enfant Plaza metro station in Washington D.C., according to Metro Transit Police. Metro Transit Police responded shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a single shot fire on the upper level of the Green/Yellow Line platform.
Police release sketch of suspect in Fairfax County trail attacks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have released a sketch of a man wanted for a series of attacks against women and an attempted abduction along the popular W&OD trail in Fairfax County. On Aug. 26, a woman was grabbed from behind by a half naked man while on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo
LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
fox5dc.com
Police search for man accused of shooting juvenile in Southeast
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for 45-year-old Delmar Whitley who is accused of shooting a juvenile. Police say Whitley injured a kid Wednesday morning on Alabama Avenue in Southeast. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for...
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
WJLA
Man charged in District Heights fatal shooting, police looking for car captured on video
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — 20-year-old Trevon Cox, of Clinton, is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Stanley Ramey, of District Heights, Prince George's County Police said Friday. On August 17, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue...
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies After Motorcycle Crash
A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say. Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Friday, Sept. 2, after being involved in a motorcycle accident on his way to work the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief. "He was an outstanding First Responder...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2