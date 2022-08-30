From the time I could hold a fishing pole, I have been in youth fishing tournaments and fished anything with water. Welcome to my passion!. Since I was young, I would wake up early in the morning and load up the bass boat. I was heading to a fishing tournament where roughly once a month, my dad and I would travel to different lakes in Oklahoma and try our best to catch bass large enough to secure a spot on the podium. I was unsuccessful all but one time. In June of 2002, I was able to snag seventh place out of 40 or 50 boats.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO