Stay safe this Labor Day weekend with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — With Labor Day approaching, the National Park Service, NHTSA Region 7, and the Arkansas Highway Safety Office have partnered to create a high-visibility enforcement safe driving campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The campaign will help emphasize the importance of driving sober and saving...
Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
KHBS
Benton County keeping an eye on possible flooding with rain in the forecast
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — With storms rolling in and out of Northwest Arkansas from Thursday night into Friday morning, Benton County has been keeping an eye on roads for potential flash flooding. “We've just been keeping an eye on the storm; we’re prepared for any localized flooding that might...
How new public transit will help Conway residents
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
skyaboveus.com
Fishing Guide for Arkansas' White River
From the time I could hold a fishing pole, I have been in youth fishing tournaments and fished anything with water. Welcome to my passion!. Since I was young, I would wake up early in the morning and load up the bass boat. I was heading to a fishing tournament where roughly once a month, my dad and I would travel to different lakes in Oklahoma and try our best to catch bass large enough to secure a spot on the podium. I was unsuccessful all but one time. In June of 2002, I was able to snag seventh place out of 40 or 50 boats.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
southwestarkansasradio.com
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas
The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
At-home COVID-19 tests will no longer be free; Arkansans react
Starting Friday the federal government will no longer be providing free at home covid-19 test on their website.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
KARK
No named storm in August: Tropics heat up into September
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As August comes to a close, no named tropical storms or hurricanes have developed in the Atlantic. This is the first time this has happened since 1997. However, while August remained quiet, statistically hurricane season peaks in September. This looks to be the trend this year as well.
Autoblog
Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many
Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
Arkansas ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
5newsonline.com
What will the weather be like in September?
ARKANSAS, USA — September is here! The month hosts the biggest daylight loss of the year and the official start to fall, but will it start feeling cooler across the United States. What kind of temperature and rainfall patterns can we expect this month?. --WEATHER: Tap HERE for our...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
North Little Rock School District announces committee to discuss school safety
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's been a lot of learning going on in the halls of North Little Rock High School— maybe even more so for Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski. "Number one to know, safety and security is always gonna be our number one priority," he said.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered rain chances into the weekend
TONIGHT: Rain will gradually start to push eastward overnight. Scattered rain chances will continue through the night as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Scattered rain chances will continue through the day on Friday. We will see dry time on and off as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. SATURDAY:...
THV11
