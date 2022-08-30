ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Has the cost of tailgating in Arkansas skyrocketed?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's the time of year football fans have been waiting for since last year. We are less than 24 hours away from seeing thousands of diehard fans pack inside Donald W. Reyolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday. Many of those that don't make it inside the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How new public transit will help Conway residents

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway residents are about to have more options when it comes to getting around their city. Rock Region METRO has teamed up with the city to launch a new public transit service— and people in the community are excited to have more ways to get around town.
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Hamilton, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Lake Hamilton, AR
Government
skyaboveus.com

Fishing Guide for Arkansas' White River

From the time I could hold a fishing pole, I have been in youth fishing tournaments and fished anything with water. Welcome to my passion!. Since I was young, I would wake up early in the morning and load up the bass boat. I was heading to a fishing tournament where roughly once a month, my dad and I would travel to different lakes in Oklahoma and try our best to catch bass large enough to secure a spot on the podium. I was unsuccessful all but one time. In June of 2002, I was able to snag seventh place out of 40 or 50 boats.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas

The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

No named storm in August: Tropics heat up into September

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As August comes to a close, no named tropical storms or hurricanes have developed in the Atlantic. This is the first time this has happened since 1997. However, while August remained quiet, statistically hurricane season peaks in September. This looks to be the trend this year as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Kayaks#Boating#Arkansans#The Arkansas Game#Fish Commission
Autoblog

Arkansas town no longer allowed to give tickets after issuing too many

Police officers in Menifee, Ark., face an unusual problem: they're no longer allowed to issue speeding tickets. The year-long ban was prompted by an audit that revealed nearly half of the town's revenue came from traffic violations in 2020, which violates an Arkansas law. "Clearly, they were writing substantially more...
MENIFEE, AR
5newsonline.com

What will the weather be like in September?

ARKANSAS, USA — September is here! The month hosts the biggest daylight loss of the year and the official start to fall, but will it start feeling cooler across the United States. What kind of temperature and rainfall patterns can we expect this month?. --WEATHER: Tap HERE for our...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
THV11

New COVID omicron vaccine coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new COVID vaccine that will target the virus' omicron variant will be coming to Arkansas this month. Pharmacies and medical centers across the state can expect to get the new doses within the next week— and experts said that it came at a good time.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered rain chances into the weekend

TONIGHT: Rain will gradually start to push eastward overnight. Scattered rain chances will continue through the night as temperatures fall into the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Scattered rain chances will continue through the day on Friday. We will see dry time on and off as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. SATURDAY:...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy