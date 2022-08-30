Reports Outline Managed Care Findings from National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion (Review of Publicly Available State Policies for Long-acting Reversible Contraception Device Reimbursement): Managed Care

Read full article on original website
New Managed Care Findings Reported from Columbia University (When Effects Cannot Be Estimated: Redefining Estimands To Understand the Effects of Naloxone Access Laws): Managed Care
-- Research findings on Managed Care are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Violations of the positivity assumption (also called the common support condition) challenge health policy research and can result in significant bias, large variance, and invalid inference. We define positivity in the single- and multiple-timepoint (i.e., longitudinal) health policy evaluation setting, and discuss real-world threats to positivity.”
Reports Outline Opioids Study Results from University of Pennsylvania (The Impact of Opioid Prescribing Report Cards In Medicaid): Opioids
-- Current study results on Opioids have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Performance feedback has been used for decades to improve health care quality and safety, with varying degrees of success. One example is the use of customized report cards that target inappropriate prescribing of high-risk medications, including opioids.”
New Managed Care Data Have Been Reported by Researchers at Drexel University (The Impact of Medicaid Funding Structures On Inequities In Health Care Access for Latinos In New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To study the impact of Medicaid funding structures before and after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on health care access for Latinos in.
The Arc Applauds New Effort to Reduce Red Tape in Medicaid and Other Federal Health Programs
WASHINGTON , Sept. 2 (TNSgov) -- The Arc, an organization that says it serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, posted the following news release:. proposed a new rule finally updating the eligibility and enrollment processes for Medicaid and the. Children's Health Insurance Program. (CHIP). This is welcome news to...
Rep. Luria Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Coastal Virginians
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) announced that families in Coastal Virginia will soon see lower health insurance premiums and more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. "For too long, Coastal Virginians have struggled with the high costs of health care...
Many hospitals are required to provide an itemized bill upon request
WQAD-TV (Davenport, IA) Millions of people are saddled with health care debt in the United States . A recent. report found that 4 in 10 American adults have some form of debt due to medical and dental bills. A TikTok video from March, which recently went viral on Instagram, claims...
Data from University of Campinas Provide New Insights into Arthritis (Prevalencia De Doencas Cronicas Em Octogenarios: Dados Da Pesquisa Nacional De Saude 2019): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Arthritis
-- A new study on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Arthritis is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “This article aims to estimate the pre-valence of chronic diseases/conditions in octoge-narians according to sex, age groups and private health insurance, and its relationship with diffi-culty in performing usual activities. Cross-sectio-nal population-based study with elderly data (n = 6,098) from the.
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing Systems For Assessing Readiness For Responding To Privacy-Related Incidents” Published Online (USPTO 20220261717): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Brannon,. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for Dynamic monitoring of movement of data (USPTO 11416631): International Business Machines Corporation
-- International Business Machines Corporation ( Armonk, New York , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11416631, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Protecting sensitive data is critical for data protection and for meeting regulation requirements (e.g. general data protection regulation (GDPR), the.
Patent Issued for Using a distributed ledger to determine fault in subrogation (USPTO 11416942): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Call, Shawn M. ( Bloomington, IL , US), Clayton, Wendy H. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The insurance claim process may involve a tremendous number of communications and interactions between parties involved in the process. Potential parties to the claim process may be insurance companies, repair shops, lawyers, arbitrators, government agencies, hospitals, drivers, and collection/collections agency. Sometimes the costs of repairs may be disputed and parties may pursue subrogation for particular charges. As an example, when an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. If an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
How did the early COVID-19 pandemic affect cancer survivors?: Wiley
-- Recent research indicates that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment, and the prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased. The findings, which were published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the.
Risk Strategies Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance for the Fifth Consecutive Year
BOSTON , Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has been named for the fifth consecutive year in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program. The award recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.
Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites
Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
Baylor wins $48.5 million in lawsuit alleging COVID caused property damage
Sep. 2— Baylor College of Medicine won a $48.5 million award after Harris County jury found that losses incurred by the medical school in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic should have been covered by its property insurance. In the case of the Baylor College of Medicine, that medical school stayed stay open to treat patients, and develop research around…
