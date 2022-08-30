New Chest Pain Study Findings Reported from University of Washington (Disparities In Cardiovascular Outcomes Among Emergency Department Patients With Mental Illness): Chest Pain

Read full article on original website
New Managed Care Findings Reported from Columbia University (When Effects Cannot Be Estimated: Redefining Estimands To Understand the Effects of Naloxone Access Laws): Managed Care
-- Research findings on Managed Care are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Violations of the positivity assumption (also called the common support condition) challenge health policy research and can result in significant bias, large variance, and invalid inference. We define positivity in the single- and multiple-timepoint (i.e., longitudinal) health policy evaluation setting, and discuss real-world threats to positivity.”
Deakin University Reports Findings in HIV/AIDS (Social determinants of health on human immunodeficiency virus care quality in Indonesia): Immune System Diseases and Conditions – HIV/AIDS
-- New research on Immune System Diseases and Conditions - HIV/AIDS is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from Geelong,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The aim was to examine the social determinants of health on human immunodeficiency virus care quality for children in. Indonesia.
Reports Outline Opioids Study Results from University of Pennsylvania (The Impact of Opioid Prescribing Report Cards In Medicaid): Opioids
-- Current study results on Opioids have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Performance feedback has been used for decades to improve health care quality and safety, with varying degrees of success. One example is the use of customized report cards that target inappropriate prescribing of high-risk medications, including opioids.”
New Managed Care Data Have Been Reported by Researchers at Drexel University (The Impact of Medicaid Funding Structures On Inequities In Health Care Access for Latinos In New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To study the impact of Medicaid funding structures before and after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on health care access for Latinos in.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Data from University of Campinas Provide New Insights into Arthritis (Prevalencia De Doencas Cronicas Em Octogenarios: Dados Da Pesquisa Nacional De Saude 2019): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Arthritis
-- A new study on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Arthritis is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “This article aims to estimate the pre-valence of chronic diseases/conditions in octoge-narians according to sex, age groups and private health insurance, and its relationship with diffi-culty in performing usual activities. Cross-sectio-nal population-based study with elderly data (n = 6,098) from the.
How did the early COVID-19 pandemic affect cancer survivors?: Wiley
-- Recent research indicates that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment, and the prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased. The findings, which were published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the.
Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites
Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
Baylor wins $48.5 million in lawsuit alleging COVID caused property damage
Sep. 2— Baylor College of Medicine won a $48.5 million award after Harris County jury found that losses incurred by the medical school in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic should have been covered by its property insurance. In the case of the Baylor College of Medicine, that medical school stayed stay open to treat patients, and develop research around…
