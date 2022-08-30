ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Mitchell
3d ago

The police really need to be dealt with for their criminal activities violating of the fourth amendment of everyday citizen stealing lying to the grand jury lying on the witness stand or abuse of office they need to go to jail they are a gang BPD.

crowltown kid
3d ago

Stop and frisk again, get the criminals scared to carry, kids walking around with guns now doing crimes.

Wooster Rooster
3d ago

There just misunderstood youth. had a rough childhood . they need love and affection and a warm cell.

wwnytv.com

Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said. Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WJLA

Student shot, killed as classes were dismissed at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A high school student in Baltimore was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School parking lot and the encounter became heated. The gunman shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heartbroken family wants answers after security guard Julian Fruh killed near Morgan State

BALTIMORE -- Julian Fruh recently celebrated his 19th birthday. His high school graduation picture shows him smiling in a tuxedo. Now, loved ones are demanding answers after his killing earlier this week in Northeast Baltimore. Fruh recently started his first job working security for Allied Universal, a private company that contracts with Morgan State University. He was shot and killed Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the 4400 block of Marble Hall Road near the Marble Hall Apartments, where many students live. A relative told WJZ in a series of messages that "[Julian] was a very good person with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Person
Marilyn Mosby
WOLB 1010AM

MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We made history:' Baltimore couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore couple was arrested this week in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol in January of last year. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr., who live in the city’s Cherry Hill section, face a number of charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County, Harford County defendants facing charges in alleged scheme involving over $4 million in fraudulent bank transactions

BALTIMORE, MD—A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging four defendants with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Jamelia Thompson, 29, of Pikesville. The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Andrew...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Councilwoman Ramos after threat of legal action from NACA: 'I will not be silenced'

BALTIMORE -- Faced with the threat of legal action from a housing nonprofit, City Councilwoman Odette Ramos responded Friday, saying she stands by her "buyer beware" notice about the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America."I will not be silenced. It is my job as Baltimore City Councilwoman to provide information to residents so they can make good decisions," she said. "Residents have choices as to where they obtain housing counseling services and I have provided the information for other organizations in Baltimore who provide free housing counseling services." The 14th District councilwoman confirmed she received a "cease and desist" letter from...
BALTIMORE, MD

