BALTIMORE -- Roughly two dozen Baltimore City firefighters waited outside of Shock Trauma Wednesday afternoon, hoping for any news on a fire captain injured while riding his motorcycle to work. The motorcycle collided with a car on the 5300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, according to authorities. Police said they didn't know whether anyone inside the car was injured during Wednesday's crash. Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Union Local 964, said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore when the captain was coming into work for an early shift. The 45-year-old captain—who has worked for the Baltimore City...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO