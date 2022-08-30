ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

Idaho farmers still dealing with the burden of inflation

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho is projected to set the record this year for total farm revenue, according to an agricultural economist at the University of Idaho, but many farmers don’t expect to see an increase in their margins. On Tuesday morning in Kimberly, Twin Falls County farmer...
KIMBERLY, ID
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to prison after rape conviction

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former Idaho lawmaker is sentenced to prison after being convicted of raping a statehouse intern. On Thursday, von Ehlinger addressed the judge prior to being given his sentence. “I ask for your mercy and your leniency,” von Ehlinger said. “Whatever treatment you order, your...
IDAHO STATE

