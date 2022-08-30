Read full article on original website
Related
californiaagnet.com
Exploring Different Options for On-Farm Groundwater Recharge
While they can’t make it rain, California water districts and farmers are finding creative ways to be a part of the solution to severe drought conditions and subsiding groundwater levels by sinking water back into the earth during the “wet season”. Watch this brief interview with Chase Hurley from Triangle T Water District as he shares some success stories and different ways growers and water districts can approach groundwater recharge.
californiaagnet.com
Challenges in California’s Organic Dairy Sector
The market for organic milk in California and the United States has seen better days; but over the past year, increased input costs are compounding the challenges for organic dairies in the state. Watch this brief interview with Melissa Lema from Western United Dairies as she explains, and read more about it in California Dairy Magazine.
Comments / 0