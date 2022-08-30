College of Medicine Reports Findings in Kidney Cancer (Association Between Statins and the Risk of Kidney Cancer Incidence and Mortality Using the Korean National Health Insurance Claims Database): Oncology – Kidney Cancer

Read full article on original website
How did the early COVID-19 pandemic affect cancer survivors?: Wiley
-- Recent research indicates that during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of working-aged. adults without health insurance did not change despite increases in unemployment, and the prevalence of unhealthy behaviors decreased. The findings, which were published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the.
New Managed Care Findings Reported from Columbia University (When Effects Cannot Be Estimated: Redefining Estimands To Understand the Effects of Naloxone Access Laws): Managed Care
-- Research findings on Managed Care are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Violations of the positivity assumption (also called the common support condition) challenge health policy research and can result in significant bias, large variance, and invalid inference. We define positivity in the single- and multiple-timepoint (i.e., longitudinal) health policy evaluation setting, and discuss real-world threats to positivity.”
Data from University of Campinas Provide New Insights into Arthritis (Prevalencia De Doencas Cronicas Em Octogenarios: Dados Da Pesquisa Nacional De Saude 2019): Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions – Arthritis
-- A new study on Musculoskeletal Diseases and Conditions - Arthritis is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “This article aims to estimate the pre-valence of chronic diseases/conditions in octoge-narians according to sex, age groups and private health insurance, and its relationship with diffi-culty in performing usual activities. Cross-sectio-nal population-based study with elderly data (n = 6,098) from the.
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
New Managed Care Data Have Been Reported by Researchers at Drexel University (The Impact of Medicaid Funding Structures On Inequities In Health Care Access for Latinos In New York, Florida, and Puerto Rico): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To study the impact of Medicaid funding structures before and after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) on health care access for Latinos in.
Patent Application Titled “Data Processing Systems For Assessing Readiness For Responding To Privacy-Related Incidents” Published Online (USPTO 20220261717): OneTrust LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Brannon,. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Baylor wins $48.5 million in lawsuit alleging COVID caused property damage
Sep. 2— Baylor College of Medicine won a $48.5 million award after Harris County jury found that losses incurred by the medical school in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic should have been covered by its property insurance. In the case of the Baylor College of Medicine, that medical school stayed stay open to treat patients, and develop research around…
Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites
Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
