Hancock County, OH

ocj.com

Lessons learned through the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network (Part 2)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. Since 2011, the algal bloom on Lake Erie has garnered much attention. The general public that uses the lake for recreational purposes, and the tourism industry and the media are quick to point the finger at agriculture as the primary contributor to the problem. The Western Lake Erie Basin is fed by rivers that drain nearly 7 million acres of farmland. The Maumee River Watershed (which contains the Blanchard River) flows into the Western Basin of Lake Erie. Phosphorus and Nitrogen in the river water are considered a contributor to the growth of the algal bloom each year.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Early bow, gun seasons set in area DSA

As late summer rolls into Labor Day weekend, traditional early hunting seasons often have a feeling of sneaking up on us. Squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule began Thursday and Canada geese and teal (blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon) begin the early waterfowl season Saturday. There is one new season in...
LIMA, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
PLANetizen

Local Control for Solar; State Preemption for Oil and Gas

Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) staff have recommended against allowing a new solar energy facility in Greene County, Ohio, based on concerns about protecting the “rural aesthetics” of the area. “Opposition from local governments, primarily concerned about the rural aesthetics of the area, trump the Kingwood Solar’s signed...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Unique Non-livestock Sale a popular offering at Richwood Independent Fair

There is something special about paring youth and livestock at the fair, but livestock is not necessarily a fit for every fair exhibitor. Some young people may not have the interest or ability to take livestock projects to the fair, but that does not mean they are eliminated from the learning, hard work and pursuit of excellence to produce a high-quality end product worth celebrating and supporting.
RICHWOOD, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Confirms cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in White-Tailed Deer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife say it has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, or EHD, in white-tailed deer. EHD or “zombie deer” is a flu-like infection caused by biting midges. It causes a list of symptoms like loosing fear to humans, not eating, and drinking massive amounts of water. Deer that become infected could possibly only live for about 36-hours after symptoms set in. Humans and pets cannot be infected with EHD. EHD deaths will subside once the first frost comes around as it will kill the infection causing midges. There have been cases found in our area in Perry and Athens county.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Gas prices may keep declining, fuel expert says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drivers saw gas prices break $5 per gallon this year. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he is "optimistic that at some point in the next few months we could see a few stations falling under 3 dollars a gallon." Throughout the last...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2022

A couple more fully dry days before we get some moisture back into Ohio. Today features sunshine, a warmer afternoon and a bit more humidity, but we still are in the realm of comfortable. There is a disturbance making its way across the UP of Michigan later this afternoon that we will be keeping our eyes on for the weekend. But, it is of no consequence today.
OHIO STATE
Ada Herald

‘Tilting at (Non-Existent) Windmills’

In the last edition of the Herald, with one of my submissions, there was, oh, a bit of a mistake – to be as transparent as possible. And as a preface, I’ve been a reporter in the village for some three years now, and I would like to think that I’m up on “…all things Ada.”
ADA, OH
Jake Wells

Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Changes coming to Union County

PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
UNION COUNTY, OH

