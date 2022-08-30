ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor

By Brittany Toolis
 3 days ago
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months.

The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian.

"The family was scared to death that something like this was going to happen," said Logan Co. Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

The man, Delbert "Trey" Middleton, had been in contact with the family that lived in the home for quite some time.

"This has been a continued act of terror that this guy has put on this family," said Sheriff Devereaux. “He kidnapped members of the family, took them out of state. There was a huge manhunt to try and find him."

That kidnapping happened about 6 months ago. Middleton was required to wear an ankle monitor as conditions of his release, but the Sheriff said the monitor stopped working weeks ago.

"For the last 20 to 25 days nobody's been able to monitor him or his whereabouts."

Police say four people were at the home when Middleton walked in the back door with a gun. Someone inside fired a shot that made him retreat to the backyard. That is where they believe he took his own life.

Police had been trying to locate Middleton prior to the shooting in Logan County. Investigators said they found his car about a mile and a half from the home.

Police say the family’s quick action could have saved their lives.

"When seconds count, we're minutes away and today proved that the family had to do what they could to protect themselves," said Sheriff Devereaux.

