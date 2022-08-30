The Elon University football team will begin its season on Sept. 3 with a game against Vanderbilt University. Elon’s football team is going into the 2022-23 season looking to improve on its 6-5 record from last season. After the team’s Aug. 20 scrimmages before the beginning of the season on Sept. 3, head football coach Tony Trisciani said that the practice was high intensity and physical.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO