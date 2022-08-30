Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
HealthEU brings more mental, medical health resources to students, faculty and staff
Dean of Students Jana Lynn Patterson gave campus-wide mental and physical health updates for the Elon community, on Sept. 1 during Elon University’s Student Government Association’s first business meeting of the 2022-23 academic year. During the meeting, three students were appointed to the Senate and three students were appointed into new roles.
elonnewsnetwork.com
The last dance
The reality of her senior season did not sink in for Elon dance team member Devyn Battaglia until she arrived at the National Dance Alliance preseason camp in Myrtle Beach mid August. As one of five seniors on this year’s team, Battaglia realized this trip was the first of many lasts the team’s seniors will face this season.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Southeast Alamance High School named by ABSS board
Board of Education chair Sandy Ellington-Graves speaks at a past Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education meeting Feb. 22. The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education voted during its Aug. 30 meeting to name a new high school, Southeast Alamance High School. The ABSS board voted 4-to-3 to name the new school, which will open for the 2023-24 academic year.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University cross country teams place first, second in Elon Opener
The Elon University cross country teams began their seasons with strong showings at the Elon Opener, the university’s annual home cross country meet. The women’s team placed first and the men’s team second in the team competitions. With 25 points, the women’s team won the team competition...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon volleyball prepares for season against new opponents
The Elon Phoenix Volleyball team celebrates a point during their game against the James Madison Dukes on Oct. 9. Elon women’s volleyball returns to Schar Center following a historic season that ended in a trip to the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association championship. The Phoenix lost to Towson University but will return this year facing new opponents in the CAA, including Hampton University, North Carolina A&T University and Stony Brook University.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University women’s soccer loses to NC State
Senior midfielder Abby Fusca prepares to throw the ball in during Elon’s match against North Carolina State University at Rudd Field on Sept. 1. Elon lost 2-1. The Elon University women’s soccer team scored first but could not hold its lead against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as a goal in the 78th minute helped the Wolfpack defeat the Phoenix 2-1.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon football preseason sees tight quarterback battle
The Elon University football team will begin its season on Sept. 3 with a game against Vanderbilt University. Elon’s football team is going into the 2022-23 season looking to improve on its 6-5 record from last season. After the team’s Aug. 20 scrimmages before the beginning of the season on Sept. 3, head football coach Tony Trisciani said that the practice was high intensity and physical.
elonnewsnetwork.com
EPA advisory determines Burlington water toxic to residents
PFAS contamination in Burlington’s water treatment plants and tap water is no longer within levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency, after it revised its health advisory for the chemicals in June. Burlington supplies water to approximately 23,000 customer accounts and 57,000 residents across Alamance and Guilford Counties,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Billy D’s Fried Chicken opening date delayed
Billy D’s Fried Chicken still isn’t here. The new retail dining option set to replace Pei Wei Asian Kitchen in McEwen Food Hall was intended to open with the fall semester. Elon Dining has not announced an opening date, leaving Elon University students waiting for a new place to eat.
