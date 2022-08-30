ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Harper's Bazaar

How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris recreated a real-life Dior catwalk show

In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
Harper's Bazaar

Victoria Beckham Is Designing Handbags Again

Our ranking of the best leather bags has a chic new contender. Victoria Beckham today released her label’s new, permanent leather handbag collection. It comprises eight styles intended to “complement the modern woman’s wardrobe”—that is, become the everyday bag she carries more than any others. Roomy foldover clutches come in colorful hues that balance their sculptural design; plays on a ‘90s shoulder bag and a bucket silhouette are coated in a range of buttery neutrals with flashes of gold hardware.
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Debuts Curtain Bangs In Major Hair Transformation

Fall is here, and Rihanna has started off the season of hair transformations. The superstar and Fenty mogul was spotted wearing a gorgeous new hairstyle during a midnight outing with friends in NYC last night. For her new hair transformation, Rihanna added long bangs to her trademark long black hairstyle, with the piece-y fringe falling between her eyes and on the sides of her forehead.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Shares Pics of Her Rehearsal Dinner and Post-Wedding Brunch Gowns

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for her and Ben Affleck's lavish Georgia wedding, including the pre- and post-wedding looks. The superstar's latest edition of On the JLo gives all the special details of the newlyweds' epic three-day celebration, including first looks of her rehearsal dinner and post-wedding brunch gowns worn in addition to three jaw-dropping bridal looks designed by Ralph Lauren.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Matching White Looks

The T-shirt-loving couple we all know and love was seen out again in New York City—and, yes, they were both wearing their favorite closet staple. Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were photographed on their way to a low-key dinner date in New York City yesterday. For the outing, the pair coordinated looks—as is their custom—pairing their go-to white tees with other elevated basics.
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya Celebrates Her 26th Birthday with Tom Holland in NYC

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. Zendaya enjoyed a low-key birthday Thursday night. The Dune actress was spotted enjoying a celebratory dinner at MAMO Italian Restaurant in NYC's SoHo neighborhood, accompanied by her boyfriend Tom Holland, her mother, Claire Stoermer, and her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.
Harper's Bazaar

Exclusive: Jane Birkin On Her Collaboration with A.P.C.

“Serge [Gainsbourg] used to say, ‘Oh, lick your lips and toss your hair back,’ ” recalls Jane Birkin, the singer and actor, of the fashion advice her former partner used to give her. And one day, “I said, ‘No, I won’t do that anymore. I want not to notice what I look like at all!’ ” That was when, about 40 years ago, she exchanged her minidresses and hot pants for the low-key, boyish charms of baggy trousers and men’s shirts—ironically, a style that has become even more imitated.
Harper's Bazaar

#SkinSchool: How to menopause-proof your skin

The irony: I spend 20 years as a beauty editor getting to know my skin, all for it to change just as I find my confidence. But lose it I shan’t, as managing once again ‘hormonal’ and temperamental skin as you approach the perimenopause simply comes down to a lot of patience and even more understanding.
Harper's Bazaar

The experts’ guide to caring for sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, you’ll probably know about it. Characterised by inflammation, sensitive skin tends to mean redness, discomfort and reactivity to both internal and external triggers. But how do you treat it, and could the products you’re using be making it worse?. We spoke to dermatologists...
