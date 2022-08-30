Read full article on original website
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
thecitymenus.com
Greenhouse Mercantile Announces Second Location
Newnan’s Greenhouse Mercantile announced today that a new second location will be added in Senoia, GA, here is the full announcement from an email received by the owner:. “This post has taken a year to write. And honestly, I am still riding high from our six year shop anniversary celebration. When I tell you this is truly a full circle moment for me…
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Atlanta, Griffin, McDonough, Fayetteville, Thomaston, GA CV26143A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Crimson Red Tintcoat Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 available...
Dragon Con Parade: Where, when, route, spectator info, more
Dragon Con, the internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention, returns to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend, bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. If you’re not attending the festival but still want to enjoy some of the activities, the Dragon Con Parade Saturday morning offers a...
Eater
The Ethos Behind This Award-Winning Marietta Restaurant Is to Keep It Simple
Welcome to Industry Talks, where Eater shines the spotlight on Atlanta chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, and restaurant owners to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their world. Food has always been important to Spring chef and co-owner Brian So and his family. “My grandmother lived with us her whole life and she...
thecitymenus.com
South Park Street Burger King Undergoing Renovations
Carrollton’s South Park Street Burger King is currently undergoing renovations, especially around the drive-thru. We were unable to get a comment from the Burger King team if this particular remodel would remove the classic, retro look of the interior. Currently the drive-thru is closed, and only the dining room with take-out service is available.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
buckhead.com
3340 Stillhouse Road SE
Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
secretatlanta.co
Craft Beer & Chalk Art Collide At Marietta’s Iconic Chalktoberfest
Enjoy an afternoon of craft beers, mind-blowing chalk art, and so much more at this unique Oktoberfest celebration in Marietta. Chalktoberfest is the annual celebration that combines craft breweries and chalk street art, transforming Marietta into a temporary art gallery for an entire weekend. Taking place on Saturday and Sunday,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Flint River Diving Trees, Meriwether County
Most of us who have grown up swimming in rivers and creeks are familiar with rope swings tied to trees that have a good reach over the waterway, and occasionally, we see impromptu ladders added to make the climb to the top easier. I shot these several years ago near the Meriwether County Landing on the Flint River and I think they had more steps than any I’ve seen.
thecitymenus.com
Carroll County Schools Named Among Metro Atlanta’s Best Places to Work
For the third year in a row, Carroll County Schools has been recognized among the top 10 extra large employers in metro Atlanta. The Atlanta Business Chronicle partners with research firm Quantum Workplace to conduct anonymous, randomized surveys at participating organizations. The surveys provide insight into which companies have the happiest, most engaged employees. Those organizations are named to the Chronicle’s annual “Best Places to Work” list.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
Looking for an event on Labor Day weekend? Here is what's happening in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta is gearing up for a busy Labor Day weekend as it welcomes a plethora of popular events to the city for what is expected to be a very crowded weekend downtown. The upcoming holiday weekend offers Atlantans and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a taste...
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
Firefighters save 28 horses in Cherokee County after machinery catches fire inside barn
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 30 horses were saved from a potentially dangerous fire this week when Cherokee County firefighters arrived on scene to prevent the fire from spreading. The county's fire and emergency service posted about the episode on Facebook. It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on...
Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
GA city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor’s ire
ATLANTA (AP) – One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals says it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. Wellstar Health System announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close on Nov. 1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the decision, noting the hospital’s […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Phillips: Newnan Crossing repairs still on schedule
According to city officials, the culvert replacement at Newnan Crossing Boulevard is still on schedule, in spite of recent rainfall in the area. Cleatus Phillips, Newnan city manager, wrote in an email on Monday that construction crews are in the process of pouring the concrete for the wing walls for the culvert, and the backfill should start to go in after the wing walls are completed.
The Citizen Online
2 Home Depot workers charged with ripping off their employer
Two employees of the Home Depot store in Peachtree City were recently arrested on felony theft charges. One of the men made fraudulent refund returns totaling more than $500. The other employee stole more than $8,000 in merchandise, removing items from the store and pretending that the merchandise had been purchased by customers.
