How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Gavin Lux scratched on Friday, Hanser Alberto to start
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux has been scratched from Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux has been removed from the starting lineup on Friday. Hanser Alberto will start at shortstop and bat ninth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Alberto for 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Yu Chang out of Rays' Friday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Domingo German and the New York Yankees. Isaac Paredes (undisclosed) was held out of the past two lineups, but he will replace Chang on second base and bat seventh. Paredes has a...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Andrew McCutchen batting fifth on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen will start in left field on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Christian Yelich returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Nick Castellanos starting for Philadelphia on Friday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Castellanos is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Castellanos for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jurickson Profar in Padres' Friday lineup
San Diego Padres infielder Jurickson Profar is starting Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Dustin May. Our models project Profar for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sitting for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will move to the bench on Friday with Marcell Ozuna starting in left field. Ozuna will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier batting seventh for Mariners on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Frazier will start at second base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cody Morris and Cleveland. Abraham Toro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Frazier for 9.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana batting sixth for Mariners on Friday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Santana will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Cody Morris and Cleveland. Taylor Trammell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
