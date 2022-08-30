ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

More migrants coming through Mexico from far-flung countries: analysis

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTOPF_0hbhHdHq00

The number of migrants coming to the US from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries has shifted to people making the journey from as far away as Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela in the last few years as the Biden administration struggles to handle the surge at the border , a new analysis finds.

Traditionally, the bulk of migrants setting out for the southern border came from Mexico and the countries that make up what’s known as the Northern Triangle — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

But those numbers have shifted to Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua in recent years — representing a dramatic increase of 11,000% since 2007, according to the analysis of Border Patrol statistics by CNN .

“US Border Patrol encounters still show more migrants from Mexico attempting to cross the Southwest border in July than from any other individual country. But so far this fiscal year, for the first time, encounters with migrants from outside Mexico and the Northern Triangle are outpacing encounters with migrants from either of those regions​,” the report said. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tc19W_0hbhHdHq00
US immigration patterns have shifted to people making the journey from as far away as Cuba, Colombia and Venezuela.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312lbT_0hbhHdHq00
A look at recent migration patterns.

According to the analysis, 732,661 migrants from outside Mexico and the Northern Triangle have arrived at the border in fiscal year 2022, which ​ends on Sept. 30, compared to 630,442 from Mexico and 683,894 from the Northern Triangle.

In 2020, the number of migrants from the “other” countries was only 43,715. ​

The nearly 178,000 Cubans who were stopped along the southern border between October and July already exceed the number who fled the communist island nation during the massive Mariel boatlift of that began in April 1980.

About 125,000 freedom-seeking Cubans crammed onto vessels bound for Florida before the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro ended the exodus six months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1C1M_0hbhHdHq00
The number of immigrations from outside Mexico and the Northern Triangle increased from around 40,000 to 675,000.
James Keivom

The analysis, which builds on an earlier examination by ​David Bier of the Cato Institute, said one of the problems the shift poses for enforcement efforts at the border is that migrants from outside Mexico and Central America are less likely to be removed under Title 42 health precautions.

Only 4% of migrants from those other countries encountered by border officials were expelled under Title 42 , the study found.

US immigration policies have historically been created to deal with migrants from Mexico, but the shift in numbers makes it more difficult to deport people to other countries​ under Title 42​, Doris Meissner, the director of immigration policy at the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, told CNN.​

She said the strained relations between the US and these other countries complicates matters even more.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmUuV_0hbhHdHq00
The nearly 178,000 Cubans who were stopped along the southern border between October and July already exceed the number who fled the country during the massive Mariel boatlift over 40 years ago.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“These populations … require different kinds of responses,” Meissner ​said. “We have not established an asylum system that is in any way up to the level of the challenge that this change brought about.”

The Trump administration began to address the changing immigration picture, but what President Biden has encountered is entirely different.

And even though the administration is working to address the root causes of migration – like rising violence, political instability and economic uncertainty — the measures don’t go far enough, Bier said, noting that they need a different playbook.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHDLp_0hbhHdHq00 editorial NYC needs info on migrants, now — or faces being totally overwhelmed

“There are as many answers as there are countries represented in that group,” he told CNN.

The rise in migration from Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia​ and Nicaragua can ​be attributed to a number of factors, Meissner said.

A new air route opened between Cuba and Nicaragua, dwindling economic conditions in Venezuela and the high cost of inflation in Colombia all play a role as does politics.

“Rising repression under the Ortega regime, especially during the recent presidential election, has cemented the belief among many Nicaraguans that the country’s political turmoil will not be resolved in the short term,” Meissner says.

​​The shift in migration is being felt by border officials on the ground. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DtqR_0hbhHdHq00
Border agents said that there has been an increased strain on them due to the influx.
Twitter / @USBPChiefDRT

Yuma Border Patrol Sector Chief Chris Clem told CNN that his agents are feeling the strain.​

“The countries we’re receiving now — those nationalities are flying in, arriving to the border, and they’re having to be processed and there’s just so many of them that it is posing a challenge to the workforce,” he said.​

Meissner and Bier said the changing face of migrants heading to the southern border shows the importance of overhauling US immigration policy.​​

“Many, if not most, of these people are not likely to be eligible for asylum, even though they’re fleeing very difficult conditions,” Meissner ​said. “We desperately need to have Congress address the immigration laws and make it possible for there to be other legal pathways to come to the US.”

Bier said the trend could go on for years unless action if taken to corral it.

“It’s entirely plausible to think that this could continue for many years because we don’t have the infrastructure to expel people as fast as they come in,” Bier said.

Comments / 11

GoodOldDays
3d ago

How is Biden struggling? He isn't paying any attention to what is going on at the Border. Americans will be leaving soon, third rate country . Government doesn't care about PEOPLE legally here.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden administration will pay border cities for cost of busing migrants across US

The Biden administration is sending federal money to cities on the southern border looking to copy Texas and Arizona’s migrant busing operations, covering the costs of transporting migrants to sanctuary cities, according to city leaders. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing the city of El Paso, Texas, and...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
Daily Mail

50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate

A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

The Greatest National Security Threat No One Is Talking About | Opinion

Federal elected officials from both major parties have abandoned fiscal responsibility principles and have become addicted to recurring deficits and mounting debt burdens. Through their actions they have put our nation's future economic and national security at risk to the tune of $31 trillion, owed to lenders both domestic—and foreign.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Us Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Central America#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn#Reuters#The Northern Triangle
CBS New York

2 more buses of migrants arrive in New York City

NEW YORK -- Another group of migrants arrived in New York City on Tuesday morning.Two buses were seen pulling into the Port Authority bus station.Outreach groups were on hand to help these latest arrivals with resources they may need.Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, had a strong message for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending these migrants to our area."What we have here is a right-wing political extremism crisis. What Abbott is doing here is fomenting anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hatred," he said. "This is the use of human beings, innocent families and children, for political purposes."RELATED...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Rep. Green rips Biden's 'intentional deception' on border crisis: 'It's insane what the president is doing'

During an interview on "America's Newsroom," Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., hammered the Biden administration for insisting they are "doing enough" to address the escalating border crisis, arguing that their policies are designed to "speed" people into the United States. REP. MARK GREEN: It's infuriating because it's intentional deception. You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
The Associated Press

Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M

LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy