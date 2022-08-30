Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
WRDW-TV
Millen man admits running meth empire from behind bars
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
walterborolive.com
More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh
Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
Murdaugh’s legal team receives discovery material Wednesday morning
UPDATE: Attorneys representing Murdaugh told News 2 they received a digital download of the discovery materials from state prosecutors on Wednesday. They are reviewing the documents. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday morning issued a statement saying their team received an order compelling the state to comply with a request […]
Georgia jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.
WMBF
Alex Murdaugh’s defense team receives evidence for murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The defense team for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh said they will be able to prepare for the trial against their client now that evidence has been ordered to be released to them. Murdaugh is charged with the murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and...
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
WJCL
BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
live5news.com
Sergeant accused of inappropriate relationship fired previously for one
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County Sheriff sergeant who resigned amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a drug dealer also had been terminated previously for one. Records obtained from the Sheriff’s Office show former Sgt. William Janicki was an instructor for the South Carolina Criminal Justice...
Newnan Times-Herald
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
Officials: Fentanyl fueling spike in Chatham County overdose deaths
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deaths caused by drug overdoses are on the rise in Chatham County and authorities say fentanyl is fueling the spike. In a recent report to the county commission, The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team said overdose deaths are up 20% compared to this time last year. Director Michael Sarhatt said more […]
allongeorgia.com
Search Warrant in Burke County Leads to Struggle with Deputies and Two Arrests
Two men were arrested in Burke County Monday on multiple charges after a search warrant was executed. One of the men met officers with a gun, while the other was trying to dispose of narcotics in the kitchen. Both struggled and one tried to fight deputies before being arrested. From...
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Man Arrested for May 9 Murder at Cone Homes Apartment
Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart has been arrested in the May 9 murder of Keturah Lee Mobley at a Cone Homes apartment. Stewart is currently being housed at the Jenkins County Jail for other charges. Statesboro Police Department detectives served the warrants there today for murder and aggravated assault. From SPD:. On...
Family of fallen Savannah Police Officer speaks on devastating loss
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the first time, WSAV heard from the family of Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. He was killed Monday in a crash, while on his way home from work. “Emotions that I would never wish this on anybody, you know, the loss of a child,” said Reginald Brannan, the father […]
wtoc.com
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office up against correctional officer shortage
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they have nearly 180 deputy vacancies. Short 179 out of 450 deputies, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said they’re seeing a shortage mostly in correctional officers with 120 vacancies. He says many are working overtime and extra shifts to cover these shortages.
