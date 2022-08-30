ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WRDW-TV

Millen man admits running meth empire from behind bars

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
walterborolive.com

More drama unfolds in ongoing case against Murdaugh

Colleton County was the scene of another dramatic chapter in the internationally-publicized courtroom case involving accused murderer and disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. On Monday, August 29th, Murdaugh’s defense team, which consists of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, from Columbia, S.C., appeared in a Colleton County courtroom for what they are calling an alleged leak of information from the prosecutors involved in the case.
WSAV News 3

5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
WJBF

WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
WJCL

BREAKING: Marc Wilson found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Bulloch County jury convicted Marc Wilson of involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of 17-year old Haley Hutcheson. Wilson was facing felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony charges but was convicted on a lesser charge.
live5news.com

Sergeant accused of inappropriate relationship fired previously for one

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County Sheriff sergeant who resigned amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a drug dealer also had been terminated previously for one. Records obtained from the Sheriff’s Office show former Sgt. William Janicki was an instructor for the South Carolina Criminal Justice...
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspicious package cleared in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Statesboro police: Man arrested, accused of murdering his girlfriend. Savannah Police say the package posed no threat and everyone has been allowed to return to their buildings. Original report:. Parts of downtown Savannah, including City Hall, have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested in recent Vidalia burglaries

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia Police say they’ve arrested the man accused in a recent string of burglaries. That includes the one over at the Sweet Onion Boutique and Consignments. James Darrell Davis is also charged with the burglary at Police and Sheriff’s Press, two attempted burglaries at Onion...
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro Man Arrested for May 9 Murder at Cone Homes Apartment

Alonzo Lorenzo Stewart has been arrested in the May 9 murder of Keturah Lee Mobley at a Cone Homes apartment. Stewart is currently being housed at the Jenkins County Jail for other charges. Statesboro Police Department detectives served the warrants there today for murder and aggravated assault. From SPD:. On...
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
