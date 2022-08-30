ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

WALA-TV FOX10

Point taken: Pilot's unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot's flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WASHINGTON STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state's Medical Cannabis Commission started its application process for business licenses. Businesses have a little over a month to request an application before the actual forms are sent out. "We're excited about today being the first day to start the application process," said John...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge sets $251,500 bail for Orange Beach man charged in traffic death of Mount Vernon cop

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail at more than $250,000 for an Orange Beach man accused of killing a Mount Vernon police officer in a drunken-driving crash. Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully largely accepted the recommendation of prosecutors, rejecting the defense request for a $100,000 bail. He set $200,000 bail for a charge of reckless murder and $50,000 for first-degree assault. He added a requirement that the $50,000 be in cash or a corporate surety through a bonding company.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby's office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
ALABAMA STATE
