FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail at more than $250,000 for an Orange Beach man accused of killing a Mount Vernon police officer in a drunken-driving crash. Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully largely accepted the recommendation of prosecutors, rejecting the defense request for a $100,000 bail. He set $200,000 bail for a charge of reckless murder and $50,000 for first-degree assault. He added a requirement that the $50,000 be in cash or a corporate surety through a bonding company.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO