Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger
SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state. FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.
WALA-TV FOX10
Drone hovers over house, peeps into daughter’s room, mother says
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A California mom is alerting her community after she said she saw a drone hovering near her home. She said she believes it was spying on her daughter. The Huntington Beach wife and mother said she spotted the drone Monday afternoon hovering above her...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama opens application process for medical cannabis business licenses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s Medical Cannabis Commission started its application process for business licenses. Businesses have a little over a month to request an application before the actual forms are sent out. “We’re excited about today being the first day to start the application process,” said John...
WALA-TV FOX10
Missing Pennsylvania teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police say an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old from Pennsylvania who was believed to have been abducted has been canceled after she was found safe. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, was found wearing no shoes Wednesday evening in New York City, WPVI reports. An Amber Alert was issued earlier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge sets $251,500 bail for Orange Beach man charged in traffic death of Mount Vernon cop
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail at more than $250,000 for an Orange Beach man accused of killing a Mount Vernon police officer in a drunken-driving crash. Baldwin County District Judge Bill Scully largely accepted the recommendation of prosecutors, rejecting the defense request for a $100,000 bail. He set $200,000 bail for a charge of reckless murder and $50,000 for first-degree assault. He added a requirement that the $50,000 be in cash or a corporate surety through a bonding company.
WALA-TV FOX10
9 Alabama aiports to share $18M in improvement grants
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nine airports around Alabama will soon share approximately $18 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a statement released by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s office. The DOT grants, totalling exactly $17,818,450, will allow for various improvements and infrastructure upgrades at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart. According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products. The man is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach man charged with murder following death of Mount Vernon officer in crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old Orange Beach man was arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with the death of a Mount Vernon police officer in a wreck that occurred in Summerdale. Baldwin County jail records show charges against Tyler Lee Henderson are murder, first-degree assault, driving with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Press conference Thursday morning, releasing more information on Officer Lopez death
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The biggest question many want answered is who the driver is who allegedly blew through a stop sign and crashed into Officer Ivan Lopez. Summerdale Police are hosting a press conference Thursday morning to hopefully answer that question and why it’s taken so long to release basic information.
WALA-TV FOX10
Summerdale Police identify driver who allegedly ran stop sign and killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer
SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County prosecutors have identified the suspects they said ran a stop sign in Summerdale, slamming into a Mount Vernon Police car as 31-year-old Tyler Lee Henderson of Orange Beach. Officer Ivan Lopez was killed in the crash. Henderson was booked into the Baldwin County Jail...
Comments / 0