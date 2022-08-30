ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby show canceled in New Orleans after fewer than 500 tickets sold

By Erin Keller
 3 days ago

Controversial rapper DaBaby will no longer perform at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on Friday, presumably due to low ticket sales.

Ticketmaster’s listing for the concert was deactivated on Tuesday, and now reads “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Before it was taken down, Nola.com reported that ticket sales were scarce — with fewer than 500 purchased for an arena that can hold 14,000 concertgoers — for as low as $35 a pop.

Those who did buy a ticket will be automatically refunded, according to Ticketmaster.

On his website , DaBaby now only has two more scheduled tour dates left: one in Paris on Oct. 29 and another in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 12.

The Post has reached out to representatives for DaBaby for comment.

DaBaby has an extensive background of problematic behavior, including making homophobic and misogynistic comments at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d–k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up,” he said at the time.

The Smoothie King Center — where DaBaby will not perform.
NBAE via Getty Images
He doubled down on his statement on Instagram Live, saying, “I wasn’t going on a rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called, ’cause I’m a live performer,” he said. “I’m the best live performer.”

That statement didn’t do well for him, either, and DaBaby later apologized on Twitter for his words, saying he wasn’t “trippin’” on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Still, his original remarks got him removed from that year’s Lollapalooza and New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival lineup.

Radio stations even stopped playing Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” remix, which featured DaBaby, although the song was already a monster hit. Lipa later removed his name from the credits after fans’ backlash.

However, he was invited back to the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival in March.

But that wasn’t the end of DaBaby’s troubles. In April, the moment he appeared to force an uninterested fan to kiss him was caught on video.

Later that month, a property manager pressed felony battery charges against the rapper, stemming from serious injuries he claimed he suffered from trying to shut down a music video at his rental property.

Entertainment
