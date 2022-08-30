Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Related
Brazos Residential Expands Footprint in North Carolina with $41M Acquisition.
DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a Dallas-based real estate private investment firm specializing in multifamily investments, announces the $41M acquisition of the Wilson Woods Townhomes located in Wilson, NC. The transaction marks the firm’s tenth acquisition in 2022. Constructed in 1974, Wilson Woods Townhomes is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh
A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million
The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Raleigh $1.3 million for a single-family residence
A house built in 1936 located in the 2300 block of Byrd Street in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,086-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,300,000, or $421 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
Wolfspeed in Chatham, Meta in Durham?
Hey all! I’m Brian Gordon, and in this week’s Open Source, we asked Meta if they’re coming to Durham. Then we asked Wolfspeed if they’re coming to Chatham County.
Raleigh News & Observer
Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million
The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina
A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
Hired mover ghosts Raleigh grad, makes off with all her possessions
A Raleigh family appears to have unknowingly paid someone $1,200 to steal from them.
Raleigh News & Observer
Sale closed in Fuquay Varina $1.1 million for a single-family home
A house built in 2016 located in the 400 block of Theys Mill Way in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 2,989-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,120,000, or $375 per square foot. The house sits on a 2.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
WRAL
Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
When parents refused to send kids back to school amid COVID, this Triangle school sued
The school sued six families for more than $100,000 while claiming nearly $600,000 in federal COVID relief money.
cbs17
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
cbs17
This gas company is lowering prices by 40 cents: but only for 3 hours on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—You can fill up you gas tank for 40 cents less than normal Thursday, but there’s a time limit on that lower price. You’ll find the lower fuel prices at Circle K locations from 4-7 p.m. at participating locations. The company said in a release...
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery
RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
thelocalreporter.press
ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage
Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
Comments / 0