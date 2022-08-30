ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh

A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million

The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Raleigh $1.3 million for a single-family residence

A house built in 1936 located in the 2300 block of Byrd Street in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,086-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,300,000, or $421 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. On...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Townhouse sells in Raleigh for $1.6 million

The property located in the 8600 block of Baybridge Wynd in Raleigh was sold on August 15, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $240 per square foot. The house built in 2013 has an interior space of 6,768 square feet. The property sits on a 1.2-acre lot. This article was generated by...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells for $800,000 in Fuquay Varina

A 3,312-square-foot house built in 2004 has changed hands. The property located in the 200 block of Dickens Road in Fuquay Varina was sold on August 16, 2022 for $800,000, or $242 per square foot. The house sits on a 14.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Fuquay Varina $1.1 million for a single-family home

A house built in 2016 located in the 400 block of Theys Mill Way in Fuquay Varina has new owners. The 2,989-square-foot property was sold on August 10, 2022 for $1,120,000, or $375 per square foot. The house sits on a 2.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:
FUQUAY VARINA, NC
WRAL

Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wolfspeed picks Chatham County for new facility worth billions. Wolfspeed, formerly Cree, is leading a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

The inside 'scoop' on Howling Cow Creamery

RALEIGH, N.C. — N.C. State's fully operational dairy farm is known for its delicious ice cream and its efforts to build a transparent dairy industry the public can get behind. When you're in downtown Raleigh you may not be able to see any evidence of N.C. State's farms on...
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

