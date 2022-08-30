Read full article on original website
More women join construction industry as worker shortage keeps home prices high
As a worker shortage keeps home prices in the country high, more and more women are joining the industry to build a new era of construction. Nancy Chen reports.
Stocks slide over interest-rate fears following August jobs report, expert says
Wall Street is reacting to the August jobs report, which said employers added 315,000 jobs last month. Dan Roccato, a finance professor at the University of San Diego, joined Michael George to discuss how the jobs report may affect the Fed's upcoming decision on interest rates.
Job growth remains strong in August report, with 315,000 jobs added
The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, fairly on track with what economists predicted. With the unemployment rate rising slightly to 3.7%, it could be a sign that the hot labor market is beginning to cool off. Jesse Wheeler, economic analyst at Morning Consult, joins CBS News to discuss what it all means.
