‘We’re rather stymied’: Tenney Locks closure muddies waters for MSCR pontoons, boaters’ plans
MADISON, Wis.- If you were hoping to get the boat or pontoon out onto the Yahara River between Madison’s 2 lakes for one last summer ride — you’re out of luck. Dane County has closed Tenney Locks for the rest of the year after it was damaged by an electrical storm.
wwisradio.com
Nine Million Dollar Homeless Shelter to be Built on Madison East Side
(Madison, WI) — Dane County and the City of Madison have pledged a combined nine-million dollars for a homeless shelter. Six-million dollars of that amount would come from the county. W-M-T-V reports the shelter with space for up to 200 men would be built on Madison’s east side. The county and city call the 21-million dollar project an innovative solution to help the homeless population. Construction is planned to start in 2024.
captimes.com
Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer
Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. The effort is designed to pressure UW Health into recognizing the union the participating nurses...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
nbc15.com
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. Updated: 9 hours ago. Price remains...
nbc15.com
Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona
In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor
In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
Food scraps soon to be accepted at Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Markets
MADISON, Wis. — Local residents will have a new way to minimize their food waste starting next week with the launch of a new food scrap collection program at the Dane County Farmer’s Market. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, anyone with select food scraps can bring their waste to Wednesday markets throughout the month of September. The program comes as the...
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ appointed Dane County sheriff photographed partying with convicted pedophile
That’s what Barrett’s Republican challenger, Detective Anthony Hamilton, wants to know. Hamilton says Barrett owes the public and particularly sexual assault victims an apology. “Sheriff Barrett’s actions are a slap in the face to every law enforcement officer and victim of sexual assault in Dane County,” Hamilton said....
nbc15.com
Madison event recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day
In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. New Rock Co. Historical Society exhibit highlights Janesville General Motors plant.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
‘Enough is enough’: Madison police trying to catch those tying cords across busy bike path
MADISON, Wis. — No more games — that’s what Madison police say after they discovered yet another cord Wednesday strung dangerously across the bike bridge on the Badger State Trail on the city’s far southwest side. “This is as serious as it could be for our...
Wisconsin DNR needs your help collecting milkweed seedpods
Residents across Wisconsin are being asked to keep an eye out for wild common milkweed seedpods. If you do spot them, you are asked to collect the pods.
nbc15.com
Photo contest: Choose your favorite officer, humane society animal duo
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) is looking for the most “pawfect” picture of the calendar year, and it is asking for the communities help to pick it!. The Rescuers for Recues fundraiser, hosted by HSSW and the City of Janesville, includes a...
nbc15.com
One City Schools welcomes students back to class
Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 11...
