ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwisradio.com

Nine Million Dollar Homeless Shelter to be Built on Madison East Side

(Madison, WI) — Dane County and the City of Madison have pledged a combined nine-million dollars for a homeless shelter. Six-million dollars of that amount would come from the county. W-M-T-V reports the shelter with space for up to 200 men would be built on Madison’s east side. The county and city call the 21-million dollar project an innovative solution to help the homeless population. Construction is planned to start in 2024.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Say goodbye to 11 Madison-area restaurants that closed this summer

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed since the beginning of summer. While some establishments are relatively new, others have been in the community for years. Many of them pointed to inflation, staffing shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons they’ve shut their doors. But for some,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health nurses give official notice of planned strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nurses at UW Health formally submitted Friday their advanced notice of a three-day strike they plan to hold starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a statement released by the group. The effort is designed to pressure UW Health into recognizing the union the participating nurses...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

Dane Co. falls to low COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane and many surrounding counties fell to low community COVID-19 levels in the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly report. The drop is notable for Dane Co. because it remained stuck at medium for a long time before the past several weeks, when it began flip-flopping between medium and high. It has not been low since the state Dept. of Health Services stopped reporting the transmission reports it created for the CDC’s version.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. The city of Madison is becoming a hot spot for start-ups, drawing money and entrepreneurs from around the country. The result is experts in the city tracking economic growth in Wisconsin’s capital. Updated: 9 hours ago. Price remains...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MONONA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
nbc15.com

UW-Madison cost of attendance expected to rise, housing a big factor

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Families came out to honor those impacted by substance use. Something to Smile About. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Food scraps soon to be accepted at Wednesday Dane County Farmers’ Markets

MADISON, Wis. — Local residents will have a new way to minimize their food waste starting next week with the launch of a new food scrap collection program at the Dane County Farmer’s Market. Starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, anyone with select food scraps can bring their waste to Wednesday markets throughout the month of September. The program comes as the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#East Side#Homeless Shelter#County Executive#Capital Budget
nbc15.com

Madison event recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

In his career at Wisconsin, safety Collin Wilder appeared in 32 games, made 14 starts, recorded 82 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups. The Rock County Legacies exhibit opened Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. New Rock Co. Historical Society exhibit highlights Janesville General Motors plant.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
nbc15.com

One City Schools welcomes students back to class

Wisconsin’s love of beer is unmatched, but the beer many people know, and love is changing because of the changing climate. Students and staff gathered in Platteville Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of UW-Platteville’s engineering building. Madison Metropolitan School District celebrates first day of school. Updated: 11...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy