Homeowner has questions about cost of tree removal

VICTORIA, Texas- Customers are in disbelief regarding their bill for a tree removal. What started out as a simple trim trim for around $2,500, turned into a $23,000 nightmare.

The tree trim turned into the tree needing to be removed due to the possibility of it falling over. The charge for this was expected be around ten-thousand dollars.

“I’m not gonna pay another $18,000 dollars”, said Daniel Williams, who recently moved to the area. Daniel said the charges on his bill after getting a tree removed were thousands more than expected due to charges he was not aware of.

Upon speaking to the owner of Cavazos Contracting, he said customers are responsible for additional fees including hauling.

Daniel showed a copy of his charges which include thousands extra for hauling fees, and additional labor he said he did not agree to.

Williams said he learned several things. First slow down, then get two bids, and finally make sure you have a contract because vagueness favors those who did not write the contract.