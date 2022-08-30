ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker event Saturday at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- This is Labor Day weekend, and an event at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Saturday aims to celebrate. Starting at 2PM, "Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker" will be held at Eldridge Park. The party features live music all day, inflatables from Bobby K entertainment from 2PM to 7PM, and fireworks at 8:30PM.
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton

The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

First Countywide Comprehensive Plan in Steuben County Underway

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The first county-wide comprehensive plan in Steuben County's history is now under way and county residents can give their input. Once completed, the county says the plan will serve as a guide for policy making, and economic development over the next 15 years. "The importance of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
mountainhomemag.com

Doctors in the House

Tried to make a doctor’s appointment lately? Between the pandemic and retirements, the local shortage of medical professionals makes getting seen for anything short of a life-threatening emergency a waiting game. Nationally the shortage of doctors, particularly in primary care, numbers 100,000. In this region, though, things are changing—for the better.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Guthrie Gala Raises Record Amount for the Sayre House of Hope

SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - More than $200,000 dollars was raised for the Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala. Guthrie says it's the most profitable fundraiser to date. The Gala was held last week at Tioga Downs and was attended by a sell-out crowd. The Sayre House of...
SAYRE, PA

