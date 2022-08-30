Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
NewsChannel 36
Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker event Saturday at Eldridge Park
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- This is Labor Day weekend, and an event at Eldridge Park in Elmira on Saturday aims to celebrate. Starting at 2PM, "Party in the Park: Salute to the American Worker" will be held at Eldridge Park. The party features live music all day, inflatables from Bobby K entertainment from 2PM to 7PM, and fireworks at 8:30PM.
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
14850.com
Missing vulnerable adult alert for Rochester woman who may be in Binghamton
The Rochester Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for 86-year-old Annie M. Hollins, a Black woman last seen in Rochester on Friday morning who may have been in Binghamton early Saturday morning. Update: The alert was canceled by authorities at 7:20am. No further details were provided. She...
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Union-Endicott hosts Jump Start Program
Union Endicott's Charles F. Johnson Elementary hosts the Kindergarten Jump Start program to introduce the new, young students to their new school.
NewsChannel 36
First Countywide Comprehensive Plan in Steuben County Underway
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The first county-wide comprehensive plan in Steuben County's history is now under way and county residents can give their input. Once completed, the county says the plan will serve as a guide for policy making, and economic development over the next 15 years. "The importance of...
Specialty pizza maker celebrates new home
A couple who have virtually dedicated their lives to pizza have moved to a new, larger location to sell their culinary concoctions.
mountainhomemag.com
Doctors in the House
Tried to make a doctor’s appointment lately? Between the pandemic and retirements, the local shortage of medical professionals makes getting seen for anything short of a life-threatening emergency a waiting game. Nationally the shortage of doctors, particularly in primary care, numbers 100,000. In this region, though, things are changing—for the better.
Progressive Dental to host free dental day
On Saturday, September 17th, the two locations are hosting their annual Doctors with a Heart Day from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
NewsChannel 36
The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
More on Avelo offering non-stop flights to Florida
Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 5 Rennie Dr., Town of Owego, from Gail Dailey to Cory Quealy for $240,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located at 2704 Hullsville Rd., Town of Owego, from Adam and Arlene Ace to Megan Weed for $65,000. On Aug. 17, 2022, property located...
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Gala Raises Record Amount for the Sayre House of Hope
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - More than $200,000 dollars was raised for the Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala. Guthrie says it's the most profitable fundraiser to date. The Gala was held last week at Tioga Downs and was attended by a sell-out crowd. The Sayre House of...
