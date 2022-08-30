Read full article on original website
Related
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
Texas governor says rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned and do not include exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a so-called “trigger law”...
Michigan authorities are investigating how a voter assist machine ended up for sale on eBay for $1,200
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the terminal is not used to tabulate ballots, and the state's elections remain "safe and secure."
