NYT Best-selling author visits Concord

By Rivers Upchurch
 3 days ago

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Concord students got up-close and personal with a New York Times best-selling author.

Harlan Cohen, author of the best-seller “The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College” met with students at Concord Tuesday afternoon.

He gave them tips about college life, and signed copies of his new book, “Win or Learn,” which was assigned as summer reading for incoming freshmen.

“It’s about a growth mindset and taking risks,” said Concord Freshman Mateyah Whetzel. “Like learning from your mistakes or things that happen.”

“You learn to take the risk, and you learn to learn from it and not get yourself down from the setbacks,” added Freshman Jaylen Montgomery.

Cohen’s discussion focused on real problems facing college students’ day-to-day lives, covering everything from friend group dynamics to relationship issues.

